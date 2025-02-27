Lil Baby Described as ‘Cowardly’ by Atlanta Police. Here's Why

Lil Baby is facing the heat from the Atlanta Police Department (APD) after the death of two teenagers. Officers went as far as to call the “WHAM” rapper “cowardly” for his actions.

During a press conference on Wednesday, February 26, officials from the APD announced the arrests of seven people who are charged with the July 2024 murder of 13-year-old boys Jakody Davis and Lamon Freeman, according to WSB-TV.

Major Ralph Woolfolk said during the press conference, “Lamont Friedman was allowed to be a 13-year-old for 27 minutes before gang violence ultimately took his life. Gang violence that was orchestrated by adults.”

“Cowardly acts of an Atlanta-based rapper that decided to go over into a rival gang stronghold and shoot a music video in a place that he knew he should not have been,” he later added. “In the subsequent days, we saw homicides and shootings and, ultimately, the deaths of two children as a result of his cowardly actions and you know who you are.”

Watch below:

It was confirmed that Woolfolk was referencing Lil Baby after the local news outlet obtained arrest warrants that referenced Dominique Jones, the rapper’s government name.

Backstory

The chain of shootings began in May 2024 when three men were shot on the set of Baby’s music video.

In July, in response to the shooting, seven men reportedly ambushed a birthday party that resulted in the death of Freeman and Davis, per The Express Tribune. The party was in celebration of Freeman’s 14th birthday and took place outside of his home.

Davis’ 11-year-old younger brother was also shot during the incident. Although he was critically injured, he survived the shooting.

The seven men arrested and charged in the shooting are Quiyontay Sanders, Richard Hollis, Reginald Thomas, Dekeitheon Mobley, Markus Crawford, Tradon Crawford, and Ali Caldwell, according to WSB-TV.

Atlanta police confirmed that the three children who were shot were innocent bystanders and were not involved in any gang activities.