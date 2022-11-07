Last week, MSNBC shared the shocking decision to abruptly sever ties with Tiffany Cross who hosted the weekend show The Cross Connection. The host released a statement Friday stating that she was “disheartened” by the network’s actions and explained:

“Fresh off the heels of a ‘racial reckoning,’ as so many have called it, we see that with progress there is always backlash. Now is not the time to retreat to politics or journalism as usual. It is my hope that the last two years at MSNBC have been disruptive and transformative, changing how politics are discussed and making policy more digestible. It was the opportunity of a lifetime to create a show the culture would be proud to keep trending every weekend.”

Despite the esteemed journalist taking the high road and leaving with her head held high, Black journalists took to Twitter to express their dismay about yet another Black news pundit having the rug pulled out from under her. Jemele Hill stated:

“Supporting strong Black voices is not for the weak. Too often that support goes missing as soon as it becomes too threatening to the entrenched hierarchy. Tiffany is excellent at her job. I know she’ll shine brighter. But what MSNBC has done is absolutely cowardly and shameful.”

Melissa Harris-Perry, who was also pushed out by MSNBC back in 2016, shared a note of solidarity with Cross and other marginalized women journalists who experienced a similar fate.

“Thinking this morning of @AnnCurry @soledadobrien @tamronhall @jemelehill @TiffanyDCross Those who know,” she wrote. Author Wesley Lowery remarked:

“Musk/Twitter is sucking up the media news oxygen, but msnbc abruptly canceling its highest rated weekend show - days before midterms - amidst bad faith harassment campaign against @TiffanyDCross led by Tucker Carlson is a much bigger story than current level of coverage suggests.”

The Nation’s Elie Mystal also voiced his thoughts on the situation by tweeting: “Tiffany was special because...she was willing to pay the price to uplift nonwhite voices.” Ultimately, Joy Reid declared her unwavering and continued support for Cross in the way only a Black woman could on her show “The Reid Out.”

“She’s just not my friend. She’s my sister. Those on the far-right who are attacking her on a social media app that I won’t name—you don’t understand how sisters move. Watch this space,” Reid promised. We love seeing Tiffany being showered with love and encouragement during this difficult time.