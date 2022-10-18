The awards continue to roll in for Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph.



According to ABC 7 in Los Angeles, on Monday, the Emmy-winning actress was recognized with the Honorary Order of Jamaica, for her “sterling contribution as an actress, cultural ambassador of Jamaica and for contribution to the international film industry.” She celebrated the award on Instagram with a photo from the ceremony, which was captioned, “Well, it is now official! I am The Honourable Sheryl Lee Ralph OJ (Order of Jamaica) Warrior Woman! 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲 #ThisisWhatBelievingLooksLike”

Ralph’s Abbott co-star Lisa Ann Walter congratulated her friend on Instagram, replying, “Absolute Legend. International legend.” Actress/director Kerry Washington wrote, “YAAAAAAAAAAAAAS!!!!!”, while Quinta Brunson and Jurnee Smollett commented with congratulatory emojis.

Advertisement

“I thought it was a feeling of elation when I won the Emmy, but to be conferred with the Order of Jamaica, my mother having been conferred Order of Distinction. Ivy Ralph OD...we say Original Diva. I feel so proud,” she told the Jamaica Information Service after receiving the award. “Pictures have been posted already, and the way people are responding throughout Jamaica, across the Caribbean, has been phenomenal.”

In September, Ralph won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance as veteran teacher Barbara Howard in the ABC series. During her emotional acceptance speech, she told the audience, “To anyone who has ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true, I am here to tell you, this is what believing looks like.”

G/O Media may get a commission $3 per month Private Internet Access | 2 Years + 2 Months Subscription Privacy protection

We all need privacy, especially online. Your IP address and your browsing should be hidden from unecessary surveillance. Rest assured that PIA’s virtual private network never keeps any usage logs—ever. Shop at Private Internet Access Advertisement

The Black community has known how amazing Sheryl Lee Ralph is for decades. From Dreamgirls, to The Mighty Quinn, to Moesha, her talent has transcended genres. Her longevity in the industry makes it extra special to witness her receive all these well-deserved flowers.

In case you’re one of the few people who hasn’t checked out her hilarious work on Abbott Elementary, the popular comedy airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu.