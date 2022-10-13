Kanye West and Candace Owens have been dominating the news cycle for nearly two weeks because of their high-profile and hateful antics. After donning “White Lives Matter” t-shirts at Ye’s surprise pop-up Yeezy show in Paris, the pair have gone on a crusade making anti-Black remarks.

All of the backlash they rightfully received didn’t stop them from celebrating the release of Owens’ documentary, “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold,” which had its premiere screening last night in Nashville. The film, as the press release states, allegedly serves as “an exposé of the financial bait-and-switch performed by the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation.”

The most shocking photo from the event, however, is one featuring Ray J on the red carpet alongside Owens and Ye. For years, the Love and Hip Hop star has gone back and forth with the emcee over sharing Kim Kardashian as an ex.

Advertisement

Recently, they also both expressed disdain over how Kris Kardashian was allegedly the mastermind behind her daughter’s infamous sex tape with Ray. Despite having this history in common, what does he have to gain by publicly aligning with West and showing up at this premiere?

In the last nine days, Ye has: called Black Lives Matter a “scam,” publicly bullied Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, verbally attacked his famous friends on Instagram, appeared on Tucker Carlson to express his love for Donald Trump and his conservative Christian “values,” and got banned from various social media platforms for making anti-semitic remarks.

He also released a weird documentary entitled Last Week about his battle with Adidas, had his episode of The Shop pulled for hate speech and was outed by Van Lathan for allegedly saying he loved Adolf Hitler during a 2018 TMZ appearance.

Ray J—there are better ways to increase your social capital than this.

