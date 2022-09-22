I’m just gonna say it, there’s no place on Earth better than Target. Where else can you find laundry detergent, a new television, and hot fashion under one roof? Ok fine, maybe you can get all of that stuff from Walmart and Amazon too, but I still ride hard for Target.



And coming this fall, I have one more reason to overspend at my favorite superstore when the Sergio Hudson x Target collection arrives on October 9. As part of the store’s commitment to providing great style at affordable prices, they have teamed up with Black LA-based luxury women’s designer Sergio Hudson on a limited fall collection. The uniquely tailored pieces are colorful and feminine and best of all, reasonably priced. Check out some of my favorite looks from the line.