A New Orleans Noel - Lifetime

Premieres: Saturday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m.



Cast: Keshia Knight Pulliam, Brad James, Patti LaBelle and Tim Reid

Grace Hill and Anthony Brown could not be more different. Despite having gone to college to study architecture together, their lives took them on completely separate paths. But when they’re both hired to work together on the home of Loretta Brown—a New Orleans praline icon—the two find themselves stuck working together at Christmas…and butting heads over more than just architecture. When Anthony and his family discover that Grace will be celebrating Christmas alone, they invite her to take part in their traditions and their celebrations. Soon, fiercely independent Grace begins to learn the importance of family and community, while modern Anthony learns to embrace tradition and the magic of Christmas. And when Grace is offered a new job far away from New Orleans, she’ll have to decide if she’ll leave or follow her heart. Whoopi Goldberg is a producer.

First Impressions: I really hope New Orleans at Christmas is a major character in the story. I’m a sucker for anything set in New Orleans.