A Look Inside Usher's Impressive Real Estate History, From Atlanta to L.A.

Though Usher may be the king of R&B, it also looks like he’s the king of collecting impressive pieces of real estate. This is evidenced by his pattern of buying phenomenal homes that are fit for a star of his caliber.

Though he reps Atlanta hard, the “Yeah” singer has owned homes in both Georgia and California. His latest house was in located in the pricey Hollywood Hills area in Los Angeles whereas his first home was all the way on the East Coast in Alpharetta, Ga.

No matter which part of the country he decides to lay head, it’s clear from his portfolio of homes that he enjoys living a life of both luxury and comfort. So, let’s take a look at all the homes he’s purchased over his longstanding and chart-topping career.