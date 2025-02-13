Gabrielle Dennis Talks ‘The Big Door Prize’ & What She’d Like Her ‘Life Potential’ To Be
A Look Inside Usher's Impressive Real Estate History, From Atlanta to L.A.

Extra
Entertainment

A Look Inside Usher's Impressive Real Estate History, From Atlanta to L.A.

The 'O.M.G.' artist has lived in some truly luxurious homes, so let's take a look!

By
Shanelle Genai
Image for article titled A Look Inside Usher&#39;s Impressive Real Estate History, From Atlanta to L.A.
Photo: Getty Images: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP; Realtor.com (Getty Images)

Though Usher may be the king of R&B, it also looks like he’s the king of collecting impressive pieces of real estate. This is evidenced by his pattern of buying phenomenal homes that are fit for a star of his caliber.

Though he reps Atlanta hard, the “Yeah” singer has owned homes in both Georgia and California. His latest house was in located in the pricey Hollywood Hills area in Los Angeles whereas his first home was all the way on the East Coast in Alpharetta, Ga.

No matter which part of the country he decides to lay head, it’s clear from his portfolio of homes that he enjoys living a life of both luxury and comfort. So, let’s take a look at all the homes he’s purchased over his longstanding and chart-topping career.

2 / 23

About Usher's Hollywood Hills Home

Image for article titled A Look Inside Usher&#39;s Impressive Real Estate History, From Atlanta to L.A.
Screenshot: Realtor.com

In 2022, Usher purchased this five bedroom, four bathroom, over 4,000 square foot mansion for a $3.4 million. The home was previously owned by supermodel Cara Delevingne and before that it was owned by actor Jared Leto. However, once the ink was dry, the “Daddy’s Home” singer called it his humble abode until he decided to sell it for $3.6 million in the summer of 2024.

According to the official listing—which sadly only features a view of the home from the backyard — the property also boasted: an art studio; bonus room; family room; game room; guest or maid’s quarters; a sound studio on the main floor; an in-ground spa; and a walk-in closet.

3 / 23

About Usher's WeHo Home

Image for article titled A Look Inside Usher&#39;s Impressive Real Estate History, From Atlanta to L.A.
Screenshot: Realtor.com

Moving on to Usher’s home in West Hollywood in Los Angeles. This Spanish-style, five bedroom, six bathroom, 4,000-plus square foot home was purchased back in 2015 for $3.3 million with his then-wife and former manager Grace Miguel. That house unfortunately holds some negative memories for the “Superstar” singer as it was the exact residence where he and his wife were robbed of over $20,000 in cash and even more in expensive jewelry (one watch alone was reportedly worth over $220,000) back in 2018.

The home was up for sale that same year and was later sold for the same price Usher originally paid for it: $3.3 million.

4 / 23

Usher's WeHo Home: Back View

Image for article titled A Look Inside Usher&#39;s Impressive Real Estate History, From Atlanta to L.A.
Screenshot: Realtor.com

The home was also just a few steps away from the famous Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles and sat just off Sunset strip.

5 / 23

About Usher's Atlanta Home

Image for article titled A Look Inside Usher&#39;s Impressive Real Estate History, From Atlanta to L.A.
Screenshot: TMZ/Mychal Jaymes

Throwing it all the way back to 2007, Usher purchased a home in the ATL for just under one million...$970,000 to be exact. The three bedroom, three bathroom home sat at just over 2,900 square feet and within a close distance of the Mercedes Benz stadium. It would be over 10 years before he would part ways with the home. It sold for $775,000 in 2019, as noted by TMZ.

Advertisement

Keep reading for a look at some of the most notable rooms and spaces.

6 / 23

Usher's Atlanta Home: Front Sitting Room

Usher’s Atlanta Home: Front Sitting Room

Image for article titled A Look Inside Usher&#39;s Impressive Real Estate History, From Atlanta to L.A.
Screenshot: TMZ/Mychal Jaymes
7 / 23

Usher's Atlanta Home: Kitchen

Usher’s Atlanta Home: Kitchen

Image for article titled A Look Inside Usher&#39;s Impressive Real Estate History, From Atlanta to L.A.
Screenshot: TMZ/Mychal Jaymes
8 / 23

Usher's Atlanta Home: Flex Space

Usher’s Atlanta Home: Flex Space

Image for article titled A Look Inside Usher&#39;s Impressive Real Estate History, From Atlanta to L.A.
Screenshot: TMZ/Mychal Jaymes
9 / 23

Usher's Atlanta Home: Bedroom

Usher’s Atlanta Home: Bedroom

Image for article titled A Look Inside Usher&#39;s Impressive Real Estate History, From Atlanta to L.A.
Screenshot: TMZ/Mychal Jaymes
10 / 23

Usher's Atlanta Home: Full Bathroom

Usher’s Atlanta Home: Full Bathroom

Image for article titled A Look Inside Usher&#39;s Impressive Real Estate History, From Atlanta to L.A.
Screenshot: TMZ/Mychal Jaymes
11 / 23

Usher's Atlanta Home: Additional Bedroom

Usher’s Atlanta Home: Additional Bedroom

Image for article titled A Look Inside Usher&#39;s Impressive Real Estate History, From Atlanta to L.A.
Screenshot: TMZ/Mychal Jaymes
12 / 23

Usher's Atlanta Home: Additional Full Bathroom

Usher’s Atlanta Home: Additional Full Bathroom

Image for article titled A Look Inside Usher&#39;s Impressive Real Estate History, From Atlanta to L.A.
Screenshot: TMZ/Mychal Jaymes
13 / 23

About Usher's Alpharetta, Ga. Home

About Usher’s Alpharetta, Ga. Home

Image for article titled A Look Inside Usher&#39;s Impressive Real Estate History, From Atlanta to L.A.
Screenshot: Realtor.com

Perhaps the home that means the most in his portfolio, this nearly 11,000 square foot home was formerly owned by the man who discovered Usher when he was 14-years-old: L.A. Reid. The “Confessions” singer dropped a cool $1.2 million on the seven bedroom, over seven and a half bathroom house which would remain under his ownership until he decided to sell it in 2018.

Advertisement

The selling price back then was $1.5 million, but as of this article’s writing, the home last sold in 2021 for just under $2 million.

Keep reading for a look at some of the most notable rooms and spaces.

14 / 23

Usher's Alpharetta Home: Formal Living Room

Usher’s Alpharetta Home: Formal Living Room

Image for article titled A Look Inside Usher&#39;s Impressive Real Estate History, From Atlanta to L.A.
Screenshot: Realtor.com
15 / 23

Usher's Alpharetta Home: Kitchen

Usher’s Alpharetta Home: Kitchen

Image for article titled A Look Inside Usher&#39;s Impressive Real Estate History, From Atlanta to L.A.
Screenshot: Realtor.com
16 / 23

Usher's Alpharetta Home: Primary Bedroom 

Usher’s Alpharetta Home: Primary Bedroom 

Image for article titled A Look Inside Usher&#39;s Impressive Real Estate History, From Atlanta to L.A.
Screenshot: Realtor.com
17 / 23

Usher's Alpharetta Home: Primary Bathroom

Usher’s Alpharetta Home: Primary Bathroom

Image for article titled A Look Inside Usher&#39;s Impressive Real Estate History, From Atlanta to L.A.
Screenshot: Realtor.com
18 / 23

Usher's Alpharetta Home: Primary Bathroom, View 2

Usher’s Alpharetta Home: Primary Bathroom, View 2

Image for article titled A Look Inside Usher&#39;s Impressive Real Estate History, From Atlanta to L.A.
Screenshot: Realtor.com
19 / 23

Usher's Alpharetta Home: 2-Story Closet

Usher’s Alpharetta Home: 2-Story Closet

Image for article titled A Look Inside Usher&#39;s Impressive Real Estate History, From Atlanta to L.A.
Screenshot: Realtor.com
20 / 23

Usher's Alpharetta Home: 2-Story Closet Continued

Usher’s Alpharetta Home: 2-Story Closet Continued

Image for article titled A Look Inside Usher&#39;s Impressive Real Estate History, From Atlanta to L.A.
Screenshot: Realtor.com
21 / 23

Usher's Alpharetta Home: Sauna

Usher’s Alpharetta Home: Sauna

Image for article titled A Look Inside Usher&#39;s Impressive Real Estate History, From Atlanta to L.A.
Screenshot: Realtor.com
22 / 23

Usher's Alpharetta Home: Backyard Pool

Usher’s Alpharetta Home: Backyard Pool

Image for article titled A Look Inside Usher&#39;s Impressive Real Estate History, From Atlanta to L.A.
Screenshot: Realtor.com
