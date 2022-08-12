My love of books comes from a genuine desire to make sense of the past, learn new things and hear different perspectives. But there are plenty of conservatives out there who are on a mission to keep that from happening. Across the country, there have been efforts to ban books from libraries and schools that deal with issues of race and sexuality. And it’s no coincidence that many of those books are written by LGBTQ or authors of color.



We’ve rounded up some of our favorite books by Black authors that are frequent targets of conservatives. Accused of everything from sexually explicit content to making white people feel bad about slavery, haters just can’t keep these titles out of their mouths.