There’s no better time than spring to add some greenery to your space. Plants not only make your home look great, they have so many other benefits, including improving the air you breathe, reducing stress and increasing your productivity. April 14 is National Gardening Day, making it a great time to start planting.

I already know what you’re thinking; not having a huge yard is no excuse not to plant. Even the tiniest apartment can benefit from having some plant life around. We shared some of our favorite low-maintenance houseplants. But just in case you need a little more inspiration, check out these Black plant-lovers on Instagram who will give you some serious garden envy.

