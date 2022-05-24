Mented Cosmetics - Everyday Eyeshadow Palette - ($28)

Whether you want to blend in or stand out, you can go wrong with the Everyday Eyeshadow Palette from Mented. The palette comes with nine shades from Bae-ge to Brown Out that will be the perfect accessory to all of your summer looks. Choose between the shimmery and subtle shades to create the perfect eye that will last from day to whatever comes next. And all of the products are Vegan, non-toxic, paraben-free and cruelty-free.