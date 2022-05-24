The unofficial start of summer is almost here, which means it’s time to trade in those dark makeup shades for a bright, fresh-faced look. Even if you don’t have all day to spend out in the sun, a little makeup can go a long way in giving you the perfect summer glow. That’s why we searched high and low to find the best makeup products made with Black beauties in mind. Whether you’re spending a day at the beach or a night out on the town, these are our favorite makeup must-haves this summer.
Fenty Beauty - Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint ($32)
Fenty Beauty hit it out of the park with the Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint. All it takes is a few drops of this lightweight foundation to blend perfectly into your skin and leave you looking like you’re wearing nothing at all. It’s humidity and sweat-proof, so it will stand up to all of your summer activities. And the best part? It comes in 25 shades so we can all find our perfect shade.
Pat McGrath - Skin Fetish: Divine Blush ($39)
For a gorgeous glow, give Pat McGrath’s Skin Fetish: Divine Blush a try. Both lightweight and long-wearing, this blush comes in nine shades and a demi-matte or golden pearl finish. And the pretty packaging will be the perfect addition to your makeup bag. One satisfied customer wrote, “Best blush I have ever used. Beautiful glow without feeling like you are wearing anything.”
AJ Crimson Beauty - S+M Sultry and Matte Juicy Lip Gloss, Tyler ($22)
The S+M Sultry & Matte Juicy Lip Gloss from AJ Crimson Beauty will give you the perfect summer pout. This juicy purple gloss makes a statement, delivering maximum shine that will leave your lips moisturized all summer long.
Mented Cosmetics - Everyday Eyeshadow Palette - ($28)
Whether you want to blend in or stand out, you can go wrong with the Everyday Eyeshadow Palette from Mented. The palette comes with nine shades from Bae-ge to Brown Out that will be the perfect accessory to all of your summer looks. Choose between the shimmery and subtle shades to create the perfect eye that will last from day to whatever comes next. And all of the products are Vegan, non-toxic, paraben-free and cruelty-free.
Fenty Beauty - Flywear Longwear Liquid Eyeliner ($24)
So you have to give it up to RiRi, the girl just knows what we need from our makeup. For eyes that make a statement, the Flywear Longwear Liquid Eyeliner is everything. It has the perfect point, glides on easily and dries fast. And it’s water-resistant, so it’s perfect for a day at the beach.
Beauty Bakerie - Milk & Honey Highlighting Palette ($38)
Beauty Bakerie’s Milk and Honey Highlighting Palette will give your skin the perfect sun-kissed glow this summer. The bright colors will give you skin the perfect pop. One happy customer wrote, “YAS! I love this highlighter palette! Super smooth, buttery and soft! My everyday highlight!”
The Lip Bar - Sheer Finish Lip Gloss ($14)
If you’re looking for a natural-looking lip gloss that’s perfect for summer afternoons, The Lip Bar’s Sheer Finish Lip Gloss is it. Wear it alone or over your lipstick for a little bonus shine. And best of all, it’s not sticky so it’s comfortable enough to wear all day.
Black Radiance - True Complexion Contour Palette ($10)
Accentuate your favorite facial features with the True Complexion Contour Palette from Black Radiance. It comes in three shade palettes that look gorgeous on all melanated mamas. And you don’t have to be a makeup artist to get a great look. Each palette comes with application instructions, so even a novice will know exactly what to do.
