The lead civil rights attorney of not only the past two years but the past decade is Benjamin Crump. He’s represented the families of victims all the way back to Genie McMeans Jr. in 2002, Trayvon Martin in 2012 and Michael Brown in 2014.

Most cops or companies escape criminal charges for their actions, yet they face federal responsibility for violating the Constitution, specifically, civil rights. That’s where Crump comes in.

Not every case Crump’s firm has taken deals with police brutality, showing there are more ways our rights our violated beyond the barrel of a cop’s gun. Though most of his cases are aiding Black families, he’s represented other groups in their fight for justice.

In 2022 alone, Crump’s office has been picking up cases like Pokémon cards, representing over 20 families. Take a look who he’s fighting for.