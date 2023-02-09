2 EMS Workers Face Murder Charges after Strapping Man Face-Down on Gurney

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Two Illinois EMS workers are being held in jail on a $1 million bond in the alleged murder of an Illinois man two months ago, according to Insider. They are each facing first-degree murder charges for failing to provide adequate care which unnecessarily jeopardized an innocent Black life.



Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan responded to the home of Earl Moore Jr. Dec. 18, 2022. He wasn’t accused of a crime or injured by a run-in with the police. Previous reports say he was suffering from hallucinations caused by alcohol withdrawal. When Finley and Cadigan arrived, body camera footage recorded them yelling at Moore and handling him aggressively. They claim he was being combative.

However, Illinois prosecutor Dan Wright said the footage showed him in a “weakened and confused state of medical distress.”

Finley can be heard yelling at the man, who identified himself as Earl Moore, to sit up and to “quit acting stupid” in the newly released bodycam video. Video also shows Finley telling Moore, 35, “We ain’t carrying you” and “I am seriously not in the mood for this dumb [stuff],” using an expletive in his remark, before eventually strapping the patient to a stretcher “in a prone position,” the police department said. According to a press release from the Springfield police, officers attempted to provide Moore care after the EMS workers “acted indifferently to the patient’s condition.”

Despite it being a routine procedure, the two neglected to check Moores’ vitals and ultimately strapped him down a stretcher - but face-down. Cadigan lied to investigators saying he’d never received training on the risks of transporting a patient this way when he did, per Insider. Then, Finley lied about the ambulance lights being on during transport, signaling Moore was alive. Though, the surveillance footage showed the lights and sirens were off. Finley also asked the responding officer to seemingly fabricate information regarding Moore’s status during the ordeal.

He died at the hospital.

Moore’s autopsy says his cause of death was from positional asphyxia by the manner in which he was restrained, similar to how George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police.

After the incident, the two were arrested and their bond was set for a whopping $1 million each. Monday, a judge denied their attorneys’ request to reduce the amount to $100,000, per WCIA News. If the two are sentenced, they face a maximum of 60 years in prison.

Even more Black lives, not exclusive to Elijah McClain, have been taken by the hands of negligent paramedics. It’s not just the police who don’t care.