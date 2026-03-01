2026 SAG Actor Awards: Best and Worst Red Carpet Looks

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Image
On Sunday, March 1, more than a handful of our favorite film and TV stars gathered for the 32nd Annual Actor Awards , (f.k.a. the SAG Awards). As usual, Black stars popped out and showed everybody how to step the red carpet with undeniable style. From Quinta Brunson to Wunmi Mosaku, there were some truly glamorous looks. But, if we’re honest, there were a few fashions that could’ve been better. And in case you missed all the fun and glitz, we’ve rounded out some of the best and worst styles of the night, so keep reading for more!
Best: Quinta Brunson
“Abbott Elementary” star Quinta Brunson kept things classy but elevated in her black and white dress and slicked down pixie!
Worst: Damson Idris
Usually Damson Idris steps in the room suave and debonair, but this look sadly this look wasn’t it.
Best: Wunmi Mosaku
Wunmi Mosaku (plus her beautiful baby bump) showed up looking ravishing in red!
Best: Tyler James Williams
Tyler James Williams seemingly took a cue from Mosaku and popped out in “Sinners” red, looking ever bit of dapper!
Worst: Tyler the Creator
While we all know rapper Tyler the Creator is a fashion god, but shorts? At a formal event will rarely ever strike the right notes.
Best: Chase Infiniti
“One Battle After Another” star Chase Infiniti hasn’t missed a single red carpet look since awards season began and thankfully for all of us, she didn’t miss this time around either!
Best: Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph showed up on the carpet looking like the fabulous diva that she is. Who know “Barbara Howard” could clean up this nice?!
Worst: Regina Hall
This dress just doesn’t do Regina Hall justice as her other past looks have, this just isn’t giving the way we wish it would!
Best: Viola Davis
Viola Davis came through dripping in a gorgeous jewel-toned dress that was almost as regal as she is!
Best: Jayme Lawson
“Sinners” star Jayme Lawson stunned in this flesh-tones dress with a completely jeweled out top that was as shiny as her Hollywood trajectory!
Best: Teyana Taylor
Is there really much we can say here about Teyana Taylor’s ensemble! Talk about a stunner from top to bottom.
Best: Sterling K. Brown & Ryan Michelle Bathé
It’s one thing when one part of the couple stuns, but it’s a whole other thing when they look good together as one unit! And boy, do Sterling and Ryan look phenomenal.
Best: Michael B. Jordan & Donna Jordan
Yet another duo we always love seeing on the carpet is Michael B. Jordan and his mother Donna Jordan. While MBJ is a certified Hollywood heartthrob and always brings it in, his mom is giving him a run for his money with her truly royal look!
