2026 SAG Actor Awards: Best and Worst Red Carpet Looks

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Image

On Sunday, March 1, more than a handful of our favorite film and TV stars gathered for the 32nd Annual Actor Awards , (f.k.a. the SAG Awards). As usual, Black stars popped out and showed everybody how to step the red carpet with undeniable style. From Quinta Brunson to Wunmi Mosaku, there were some truly glamorous looks. But, if we’re honest, there were a few fashions that could’ve been better. And in case you missed all the fun and glitz, we’ve rounded out some of the best and worst styles of the night, so keep reading for more!

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Inside Lenny Kravitzâs Jaw-Dropping Paris Mansion To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video Inside Lenny Kravitzâs Jaw-Dropping Paris Mansion

Best: Quinta Brunson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: Quinta Brunson attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

“Abbott Elementary” star Quinta Brunson kept things classy but elevated in her black and white dress and slicked down pixie!

Worst: Damson Idris

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: Damson Idris attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Usually Damson Idris steps in the room suave and debonair, but this look sadly this look wasn’t it.

Best: Wunmi Mosaku

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: Wunmi Mosaku attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Wunmi Mosaku (plus her beautiful baby bump) showed up looking ravishing in red!

Best: Tyler James Williams

US actor Tyler James Williams attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 1, 2026. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images)

Tyler James Williams seemingly took a cue from Mosaku and popped out in “Sinners” red, looking ever bit of dapper!

Worst: Tyler the Creator

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: Tyler The Creator attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

While we all know rapper Tyler the Creator is a fashion god, but shorts? At a formal event will rarely ever strike the right notes.

Best: Chase Infiniti

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: Chase Infiniti attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

“One Battle After Another” star Chase Infiniti hasn’t missed a single red carpet look since awards season began and thankfully for all of us, she didn’t miss this time around either!

Best: Sheryl Lee Ralph

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph showed up on the carpet looking like the fabulous diva that she is. Who know “Barbara Howard” could clean up this nice?!

Worst: Regina Hall

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: Regina Hall attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

This dress just doesn’t do Regina Hall justice as her other past looks have, this just isn’t giving the way we wish it would!

Best: Viola Davis

Viola Davis at The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

Viola Davis came through dripping in a gorgeous jewel-toned dress that was almost as regal as she is!

Best: Jayme Lawson

Jayme Lawson at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images)

“Sinners” star Jayme Lawson stunned in this flesh-tones dress with a completely jeweled out top that was as shiny as her Hollywood trajectory!

Best: Teyana Taylor

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: Teyana Taylor attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Is there really much we can say here about Teyana Taylor’s ensemble! Talk about a stunner from top to bottom.

Best: Sterling K. Brown & Ryan Michelle Bathé

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: (L-R) Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown attend the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

It’s one thing when one part of the couple stuns, but it’s a whole other thing when they look good together as one unit! And boy, do Sterling and Ryan look phenomenal.

Best: Michael B. Jordan & Donna Jordan

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: (L-R) Donna Jordan and Michael B. Jordan attend the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Yet another duo we always love seeing on the carpet is Michael B. Jordan and his mother Donna Jordan. While MBJ is a certified Hollywood heartthrob and always brings it in, his mom is giving him a run for his money with her truly royal look!