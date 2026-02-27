Why Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Latest Statements Could Be His Political Suicide

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks with Harry Sisson to promote his book, “Young Man in a Hurry” at the Streicker Cultural Center, in New York, on February 24, 2026. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images)

Even though the 2028 presidential election is years away, some Democrats have already placed their bets on California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has no doubt positioned himself as a fierce opponent to President Donald Trump. But after a recent interview with CNN, Newsom’s ongoing mission to become a household name could be in danger.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view You Won’t Believe the Reason Why This ‘High School Musical’ Movie is Monique Coleman’s All Time Favorite To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video You Won’t Believe the Reason Why This ‘High School Musical’ Movie is Monique Coleman’s All Time Favorite

It’s no secret that many Americans are losing faith in our two-party system. According to a 2025 Gallup poll, Republicans are viewed favorably by only 40 percent of adults compared Democrats’ 37 percent. During an interview with CNN, Newsom explained what he believes is the current issue with the Democratic Party.

“From a tactical perspective, from the prism of purely politics, there’s no doubt that the Democratic Party needs to be, dare I say, more culturally normal,” Newsom said. His party has long been criticized for being disconnected from regular Americans, which was in part why the party suffered a great loss back in 2024.

The governor continued, “I believe that– less prone to spending a disproportionate amount of time on pronouns, identity, politics, more focused on tabletop issues, things that really matter, the stacking of stress in terms of electricity bills and childcare costs and healthcare and, obviously, housing costs and how easily we get trapped in that, how I’ve fallen prey to that.”

Newsom wouldn’t be the first Democrat to criticize his own party’s lack of relatability. Democrats like New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Va. Gov. Abigail Spanberger notably won their 2025 elections by campaigning on affordability. Still, traditional Democrats like Minority House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries were slow to endorse Mamdani, which experts previously said could be a sign of a divided Democratic Party.

…But back to Newsom. His Monday remarks upset quite a few folks, including many liberals accusing the governor of spewing Republican talking points.

“I’ve Had It” podcast host Jennifer Welch– known for her anti-Trump and feminist commentary– warned Newsom was committing “political suicide” adding that his words are “breathtakingly dangerous.”

She continued on an episode of the podcast, “And you’re ceding ground to the narratives that Republicans try to define free people that mind their own business that stand up for everything. You’re allowing their bulls**t narratives to define Americans, and it is utterly disgraceful.”

“Gavin Newsom, this is so incredibly disappointing. It’s so devastating that you cede ground to these bigots, and you allow their bulls**t framework to redefine you,” Welch said. “I just think this is political suicide.”

As far as political spectrums go, Newsom is a far cry from the “extreme left.” Many in his party consider him a moderate Democrat, but in the face of President Trump, Americans are calling him out.

Comedian and recent Oscars host Hannah Einbinder alleged Newsom’s use of “culturally normal” during the interview has a hidden meaning. “Culturally normal= gay people are abnormal and dems have to abandon queer rights. man fuck this loser clown,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Newsom is in the middle of promoting his new memoir, “Young Man in a Hurry: A Memoir of Discovery.” He has not responded to the backlash.