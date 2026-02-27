Black Folks Respond to the Clintons’ Epstein Testimonies, and Phew!

Former US President Bill Clinton (L) and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) attend the inauguration ceremony where Donald Trump will sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo by Shawn THEW / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

No one could’ve predicted the fallout from the federal files connected to Jeffrey Epstein would lead to former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton being implicated. But now, all eyes– and social media opinions— are following the former First couple as their testimonies in front of Congress continue.

After Hillary took the witness stand on Thursday (Feb. 26), many folks came to her defense. “Has @FLOTUS been questioned? Because she is all up in the files? @HouseGOP,” @NYdelight tweeted, referring to First lady Melania Trump, who like her husband was involved with Epstein years prior to his 2019 arrest.

@Andrea47098026 wrote, “Yes & today wasted more of taxpayers money with a circus plus @laurenboebert & the extra circus trick!!”

Politician Jaime Harrison was fully behind Clinton’s statement saying, “Straight and no chaser…”

The Clintons agreed to closed-door depositions this week as part of House oversight panel’s ongoing Epstein investigation. Democrats originally voted to call the couple forth and even threatened contempt of Congress charges against Clinton and Hillary, USA Today reported.

After wrapping up her testimony, Hillary told reporters “I don’t know how many times I had to say I did not know Jeffrey Epstein.” She also added her husband ended his relationship with the disgraced financier way before Epstein’s sexual abuse scandal came to light.

I now know she's a génocidaire but early-20s me was a massive Hillary fan & wanted her to beat Barack so much I got into a fight over my parent's dinner table with a bunch of 40/ 50yr old Americans until one of them gave me a Bob Dylan CD. But this sassy Hillary was what I loved. https://t.co/LRu820ic2V — Mvelase 🇵🇸🏳️‍🌈✊🏾🏳️‍⚧️🇿🇦 (@MvelaseP) February 27, 2026

Folks like @MvelaseP praised the former first lady for standing her ground. “Early-20s me was a massive Hillary fan & wanted her to beat Barack so much I got into a fight over my parent’s dinner table with a bunch of 40/ 50yr old Americans until one of them gave me a Bob Dylan CD,” they tweeted. “But this sassy Hillary was what I loved.”

The Clintons were some of the many Democrats calling for the files to be fully released. Clinton himself is pictured several times in the millions of files attached to the case, we previously told you.

The question is. Would the Epstein files have been released if she were the current president? No

Therefore, the statement below,it is merely words.

In 2009, Epstein was let off the hook under Democrat leadership with Barack Obama in the White House.

Why didn't she say anything https://t.co/CNdHzulUPR — cynthiechoco (@cynthiechoco) February 26, 2026

Given her husband’s relationship to Epstein, many people called Hillary’s urge for transparency performative. “The question is. Would the Epstein files have been released if she were the current president,” @cynthiechoco tweeted. “No Therefore, the statement below, it is merely words… Why didn’t she say anything?”

“Hillary says she wasn’t involved with Epstein: The Democrats will back her hook, line, and sinker. While also believing everything she says. Trump says he wasn’t involved with Epstein: LIAR!! LIAR!! YOU’RE HIDING SOMETHING RAH RAH RAH,” @JustinBalamere wrote. “Anyone involved should be put to the axe.”

Other users blamed President Donald Trump and his connection to Epstein instead of the Clintons.

“They were trying to put ‘pizzagate’ on her the whole time when it was him,” @SuburbanCuzn said referencing the 2016 child sex abuse conspiracy theory that Republicans blamed Hillary for, BBC reported.

@deifrankone said, “but they were pissed when the Clinton’s wanted an open hearing.” Former President Clinton is expected to testify before Congress on Friday (Feb. 27).