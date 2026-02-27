Chicago Woman Smiles in Mugshot After Allegedly Killing Uber Driver During Carjacking—But It Gets Worse

A Chicago father was simply doing his job making Uber Eats deliveries when his life was violently cut short earlier this week. Yet the tragedy didn’t end with his death. While the victim’s family was reeling from the news, the woman accused of his murder allegedly used social media to mock the very act that claimed his life.

Daniel L. Figueroa, 28, had just gotten off work from Amazon and planned to work extra hours for Uber Eats, according to his longtime girlfriend Sandra Guerrero, ABC 7 Chicago reported. While dropping off his last food order of the night at Loretto Hospital, three people allegedly tried to steal his minivan, according to Guerrero.

Figueroa tried to stop the suspects from driving off, but ended up being dragged for half a block before being run over with his own vehicle.

Prosecutors said the doctor at the hospital who was supposed to receive the food became suspicious after not getting any updates. When he went outside, he recognized Figueroa from his Uber Eats’ app photo and called 911 after he found him unresponsive in a pool of blood. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died, according to NBC 5 Chicago.

License plates readers tracked the stolen Dodge Caravan to Montoya Perry — whose rap sheet is thick with aggravated robberies, carjackings and a history of fleeing police. She was already out on pre-trial release for another incident when Figueroa died.

When Perry, 33, was processed for felony murder and vehicular hijacking, she decided to smile in her mugshot.

Adding insult to injury, CWB Chicago reported that prior to her latest arrest, an individual who identified as Montoya Perry posted a taunting message on Facebook. “The shit we had to do to get home is crazy,” the since-deleted post read. “but we made it && if u missing a car, u can come get it!! We don’t want it!!”

During her court hearing, a fight broke out between members of Figueroa’s and Perry’s families, according to ABC 7 Chicago. “Things were said in the court room by the other family and they reacted; that’s all I’m gonna be able to say,” the victim’s mother, Eleanor Rivera, said. Two members of her family were briefly detained before being released.

Perry, who allegedly admitted to police that she took Figueroa’s car and saw him running toward her as she drove off according to prosecutors, is being held without bond at the Cook County Jail. Her next court date is March 18. But authorities are still looking for the suspect’s two accomplices.

“It was important to be here because Daniel didn’t deserve this,” Figueroa’s girlfriend Sandra said. “You know, even though they have one person in custody, you know, we still need justice to be served.”