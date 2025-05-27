20 Real-Life Karens Who Ruined Someone's Day...Or Worse

If Karens don’t do anything else, they’re going to be in Black folks’ business - like it pays them. For the drama they display just to get an innocent Black person in trouble or cause a scene over a minuscule mishap, they could sweep the Oscars and Emmys for their performative distress.

Advertisement

Places you’re unsafe if a Karen is around: Starbucks, Disney World, any retail store and even a kindergarten graduation. You can’t even board a plane or even feed the homeless without one of them spawning into a racist or ignorant tantrum. Luckily, some of them end up facing the law when their tirade escalate into acts of violence or other harmful behavior.

The other good thing is that in this age of technology, we’ve been able to capture all of their foolishness on video to show proof of just how ridiculous Karens can be. While most incidents are laughable, a lot of incidents are downright disrespectful.

Check out our list of the most ludicrous Krazy Karen incidents: