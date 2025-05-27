Tramell Tillman Talks Sparring with Tom Cruise and Bringing That Severance Heat to Mission: Impossible
20 Real-Life Karens Who Ruined Someone's Day...Or Worse

News

Racist, dramatic and loud?! Chile, these Karens gotta choose one.

By
Kalyn Womack
Image for article titled 20 Real-Life Karens Who Ruined Someone&#39;s Day...Or Worse
Screenshot: TikTok

If Karens don’t do anything else, they’re going to be in Black folks’ business - like it pays them. For the drama they display just to get an innocent Black person in trouble or cause a scene over a minuscule mishap, they could sweep the Oscars and Emmys for their performative distress.

Places you’re unsafe if a Karen is around: Starbucks, Disney World, any retail store and even a kindergarten graduation. You can’t even board a plane or even feed the homeless without one of them spawning into a racist or ignorant tantrum. Luckily, some of them end up facing the law when their tirade escalate into acts of violence or other harmful behavior.

The other good thing is that in this age of technology, we’ve been able to capture all of their foolishness on video to show proof of just how ridiculous Karens can be. While most incidents are laughable, a lot of incidents are downright disrespectful.

Check out our list of the most ludicrous Krazy Karen incidents:

2 / 22

N-Word Karen

N-Word Karen

Image for article titled 20 Real-Life Karens Who Ruined Someone&#39;s Day...Or Worse
Screenshot: X

A Sunday brunch ended with this woman arguing with a Black lady and repeating the N-word as if it was the only phrase she knew. We don’t even know what happened leading up to the woman’s racist tirade. However, the video of her hurling offensive language got her doxxed on social media. Now everybody thinks her car registration revealed that she’s an alleged shoplifter.

3 / 22

Kindergarten Karen

Kindergarten Karen

Image for article titled 20 Real-Life Karens Who Ruined Someone&#39;s Day...Or Worse
Photo: X

At a Florida elementary school, this Karen thought it appropriate to show her whole tail. A dispute over seating at a kindergarten graduation led this white lady to fuss out a Black mother and then go as far to throw hands while she held her child, videos show. They had to call the cops to diffuse the situation.

4 / 22

Neighborhood Karen

Neighborhood Karen

Image for article titled 20 Real-Life Karens Who Ruined Someone&#39;s Day...Or Worse
Photo: Facebook, Instagram

Real estate developer DaMichael Jenkins claims one night as he returned home, he saw a white woman and her two kids flee to his front door and start ringing the bell. Jenkins said though his wife answered the door, he walked up to the woman asking if she needed help. In response, she accused him of not living in the neighborhood and started screaming for help.

Advertisement

Jenkins and his wife both had to explain to the woman’s husband that no, her life was not in danger by a Black man returning to his Black home and minding his Black business. Social media dragged her so bad, she went on Facebook live, sobbing through an apology and arguing that she did not profile the man.

5 / 22

Gas Station Karen

Gas Station Karen

Image for article titled 20 Real-Life Karens Who Ruined Someone&#39;s Day...Or Worse
Screenshot: Reddit

“You wouldn’t be here if we didn’t bring you here,” bellowed the Karen who got into it with a Black driver at a gas station. The two spared back and forth while the woman shrugged, calling her racist insult “not that big of a deal” because she’s Jewish. However, once she got called a full-fledged racist, she was left flabbergasted and asserted (as if it sounded better) that was a “white bitch.”

6 / 22

School Bus Karen

School Bus Karen

Image for article titled 20 Real-Life Karens Who Ruined Someone&#39;s Day...Or Worse
Screenshot: Instagram

One afternoon, North Carolina middle school student Savannah Bailey was riding the bus when an irate white mother, identified as Samantha Spoor, suddenly boarded the vehicle. The girl told WJHL 11 News that the woman was angry because her son told her someone kicked him off the bus before he made it to his stop.

Advertisement

At the front of the bus, the woman was seen pointing her finger yelling, “Sit the f-ck down! Ain’t none of y’all finna do shit!”

She was directing her comments to Bailey, who said the woman targeted her after she stood up only to better hear what the woman was saying.

“Record it for your motherf—king mama. Send her! F***ing n—-er,” the woman shouted before stomping off the bus, per the video.

The Karen ended up getting charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct and communicating threats.

7 / 22

Angry Old Karen

Angry Old Karen

Image for article titled 20 Real-Life Karens Who Ruined Someone&#39;s Day...Or Worse
Screenshot: TikTok

Jasmine Thomas told WRDW she was on her way to work arriving at a home on Bellreive Drive in Aiken, S.C. when the incident happened. There, she was providing hospice care to the father of Josh Herring and has been for about a year, the report says.

Advertisement

However, her typical shift was rudely interrupted when aa white man approached the driver side of her vehicle, pounding angrily on her window. As she rolled her window down, the man appeared to punch at her through the opening multiple times, as seen in her TikTok video. The two then appeared to get into a scuffle as she tried to open the door. The police report says the man grabbed her door and slammed it on her multiple times.

“You don’t belong here!” the man shouted in the video, while also spitting slurs and calling her a b**h.

The man was charged with third-degree assault.

8 / 22

Playground Karen

Playground Karen

Image for article titled 20 Real-Life Karens Who Ruined Someone&#39;s Day...Or Worse
Screenshot: Instagram

A white woman went viral for a Karen tantrum that spawned in the very last place anyone would expect: the playground. In a video, she was accused by another woman of calling her kid a “n****r child” to which the Karen replied “mind your f*cking business.” Her anger stemmed from accusing the woman’s child of stealing her son’s stuff.

Advertisement

Despite the disgusting use of racial slurs, she started a fundraiser to raise money in support of herself, receiving half a million in donations from a ton of far-right losers who justified her use of slurs. We still don’t know her name.

9 / 22

Bug Spray Karen

Bug Spray Karen

Image for article titled 20 Real-Life Karens Who Ruined Someone&#39;s Day...Or Worse
Screenshot: Borough of Caldwell Council Meeting

This NJ neighborhood Karen, identified as a former councilman, called 911 on a 9-year-old Black girl who was trying to save her environment. Local papers applauded her efforts, detailing how she used a home-made solution to spray on trees and lawns to help get rid of the invasive lantern flies.

Advertisement

However, her neighbor wasn’t so supportive and gave the police a threatening description as if she was doing something illegal. When the police responded, she was visibly frightened and has since been afraid of going outside following the incident. Legal action could be coming.

10 / 22

Florida Karen

Florida Karen

Image for article titled 20 Real-Life Karens Who Ruined Someone&#39;s Day...Or Worse
Screenshot: Marion County Sheriff’s Office

Susan Lorincz was accused by the residents of Ocala, Fla. of terrorizing their neighborhood and children. For some reason, this lady just had it out for the youngins. Lorincz was accused of consistently harassing children, yelling at them while they played in the street, flicking them off and insulting them.

Advertisement

The grand finale of her Karen tirade resulted in the death of Ajike Owens. Owens walked over to her apartment to address allegations that Lorincz threw objects at her children and spewed racial slurs. In response, Lorincz shot at Owens from behind the front door, fatally injuring her. She’s now facing criminal charges.

11 / 22

Pumpkin Karen

Pumpkin Karen

Image for article titled 20 Real-Life Karens Who Ruined Someone&#39;s Day...Or Worse
Photo: Androscoggin County Jail

When Andrea Ouellette was still on the loose, she was accused of throwing a pumpkin at a Black man while calling him a racial slur, leaving him with a broken nose. She also allegedly tried to attack another Black woman minding her Black business. This wild behavior got her in handcuffs and a Class D crime, per Bangor Dailey News. See ya in court, Karen.

12 / 22

Washington Karen

Washington Karen

Image for article titled 20 Real-Life Karens Who Ruined Someone&#39;s Day...Or Worse
Screenshot: FOX 13 Seattle

Sweet justice. This Karen called the cops to report a teenager allegedly pushed her. However, when the cops pulled up, KING 5 News reports the teens gave them a different story. The kids said the woman, Jennifer Vincent, approached them at the park and began shouting racist, derogatory insults at them.

Advertisement

Vincent then allegedly got in one of the teen’s faces and shoved him. In response, he pushed her back. Then, there came the white woman tears. Police ended up arresting the Karen on harassment and assault charges. She got herself injured by trying to resist the cops, the report said.

13 / 22

Pool Party Karen

Pool Party Karen

Image for article titled 20 Real-Life Karens Who Ruined Someone&#39;s Day...Or Worse
Screenshot: TikTok

A white woman was caught on in a TikTok video making a ruckus of racist comments toward a Latino family because they held a gathering at the pool. After realizing her rant was being recorded, she slapped the phone out of the person’s hand. Seconds later, the video shows the Karen being restrained, which seemed to only enrage her more.

Advertisement

She then called the family “low-class slime” along with various xenophobic insults directed toward even the children. Last I checked, she never said she owned that pool.

14 / 22

Airplane Karen

Airplane Karen

Image for article titled 20 Real-Life Karens Who Ruined Someone&#39;s Day...Or Worse
Screenshot: TikTok

Tiffany Gomas went global within a matter of six weeks after the fit she threw while voluntarily de-boarding a plane. Why was she leaving? Because she had beef with family members who were sitting with her. It’s unclear if she was intoxicated, but the public speculated that she was drunk while shouting, “I don’t give two fucks but I’m telling you right now, that motherfucker back there is not real!”

Advertisement

No one knows what she was talking about but the internet assumed she saw a shapeshifting demon or one of the aliens the government is talking about.

15 / 22

Coca-Cola Karen

Coca-Cola Karen

Image for article titled 20 Real-Life Karens Who Ruined Someone&#39;s Day...Or Worse
Screenshot: Twitter

Kim Jennings, the manager of a North Carolina apartment complex, was seen on surveillance camera pouring a bottle of Coke on a little Black boy and smacking him in the head with it multiple times. The boy, Jace, said he had been to the pool before with no problems until the day he got bopped in the head. Jennings told reporters she stepped out of character because Jace was being “too chatty” but admitted she should’ve handled it differently.

Advertisement

Well, now she’s facing two counts of assault on a child.

16 / 22

Citi Bike Karen

Citi Bike Karen

Image for article titled 20 Real-Life Karens Who Ruined Someone&#39;s Day...Or Worse
Screenshot: Twitter

Sarah Jane Comrie, a nurse at Bellevue Hospital, was seen on video causing a whole scene because of a misunderstanding over a Citi Bike. She burst into fake tears screaming for help claiming that a Black teen was hurting her and had a friend call 911 because the boy was trying to check out a bike she claimed was hers. Only when her friend suggested she just go get another bike did she come to her senses and her Disney Channel audition was over.

Advertisement

Her job was even embarrassed of her.

17 / 22

Permit Karen #2

Permit Karen #2

White Woman Calls Police On Black Neighbors

Apparently, this Karen has been waiting to pull the white woman privilege trigger for two years.

Advertisement

One afternoon, a Black couple had been minding their business hanging out in their backyard when their neighbor accused them of not having a permit to build a stone patio on their own property. An argument ensued after she continued to demand answers to questions about their home until finally, she called the cops hysterical, per New Jersey 101.5.

She told them she was being attacked and pushed by the man of the couple as other neighbors watched her making up the blatant lies. The police took no further action when they arrived, though, they should’ve taken note that the couple has been harassed by this woman for two years.

18 / 22

Arizona Karen

Arizona Karen

Caught on Camera: Confrontation over racist comments in Phoenix gas station

During the heat of the first Trump era, white folks were getting a little bold toward Hispanic immigrants. However, the victim of this Karen case wasn’t even Hispanic. She was Indigenous. One day, a bystander caught this Karen projecting her anger with the gas pump onto the lady being helped at the store counter.

Advertisement

The Karen eventually got in the young woman’s face saying, “You better go back to Mexico!” the Karen says. In response, she got whopped in the face.

19 / 22

MAGA Karen

MAGA Karen

Image for article titled 20 Real-Life Karens Who Ruined Someone&#39;s Day...Or Worse
Screenshot: Brazoria County

Abigail Jo Shry is accused of making racist threats to Judge Tanya Chutkan, the judge who oversaw President Trump’s criminal case. Trump publicly attacked the judge on social media and it appears his groupie followed his steps.

Advertisement

“You are in our sights, we want to kill you. If Trump doesn’t get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you,” Shry said on the recording.

Shry also threatened to kill a Black U.S. representative. Investigators swiftly tracked the voicemail back to her phone and locked her right up.

20 / 22

SoHo Karen

SoHo Karen

‘SoHo Karen’ Miya Ponsetto SNAPS at Gayle King During Viral Interview

Miya Ponsetto was caught on video assaulting a Black teen whom she falsely accused of stealing her cellphone. She shouted at the boy in the lobby of a New York hotel, and as he tried to dodge her, she tackled him — all for her Uber driver to spin the block and tell her she left her phone in the car, per PAPER Magazine.

Advertisement

After the internet dragged her for targeting the innocent teen, she went on CBS This Morning and tried to act like she didn’t straight up racial profile him. Despite her stiff attitude, Ponsetto ended up pleading guilty to a hate crime and was sentenced to two years probation at home.

21 / 22

Portland Karen

Portland Karen

Image for article titled 20 Real-Life Karens Who Ruined Someone&#39;s Day...Or Worse
Photo: Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office

Janee Jewell Plummer was charged with two counts of bias crime, two counts of harassment, robbery and third-degree theft after trying to exit a store without paying, per KATU. That’s not all. Police say she sucker-punched a Black security guard who was trying to stop her.

Advertisement

While in handcuffs, her rage only escalated to spitting in the guy’s face, calling him racial slurs and standing ten toes her racism saying, “I don’t have to like Black people, and I don’t.”

22 / 22