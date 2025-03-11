Viral Video Shows Karen Popping Off at Black Woman During Kindergarten Graduation, What She Does is Completely Disgusting

If there is one thing Black people can count on, it’s white women acting like total Karens whenever they feel slightly inconvenienced. The latest example of this happened at Meadow Woods Elementary School in Orlando, Fla. during a kindergarten graduation ceremony.

The incident happened earlier this month and resulted in Orange County Sheriff’s deputies being called to the school. A seating conflict escalated after a white woman became angry when a Black woman sat next to her family during the ceremony.

In the clip, the white woman appears to knock the phone from the Black woman’s hand as she records the exchange. The recording quickly resumes, though, and the white woman is seen swinging at the Black woman while holding her daughter.

The white woman then threatens the Black woman, allegedly saying “I will f***ing kill you.” As if the situation couldn’t get any worse, the white woman eventually leans over and spits at the Black woman.

As Black people know, even when hostility is shown toward us in situations like these, we are forced to keep our composure since we can’t afford to automatically be labeled as the aggressor. This is what the victim did in the video, despite the white woman unleashing a tirade of verbal and physical abuse.

Before a fight had the chance to break out between the two, school officials and concerned onlookers stepped in to mediate the situation. On X, user @BigYash_609 shared the clip and labeled the white woman’s actions as assault.

“Why can’t these people assimilate into civilized society,” the user asked. “Why is this subhuman behavior continuously coddled?” Comments on the video included “Somebody needs to teach this lowlife some manners” and “Spitting on someone is assault...Lock her racist a** up!”

It remains unknown if an arrest was made.