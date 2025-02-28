Gas Station Karen Tells Iowa Black Woman 'You Wouldn't Be Here if We Didn't Bring You Here.' Here's What Happened Next

Another day, another Karen... A heated exchange between a white woman and a Black woman has gone viral. It’s unclear what exactly started the altercation between the two, but all we know is things quickly heated up at an Iowa gas station after the unidentified white woman said the unthinkable.



Video taken by the Black woman begins with her telling the white woman “B***h, I came from here, ho. Are you dumb?” Apparently, her aggressive response came directly after the white Karen told her “You wouldn’t be here if we didn’t bring you here,” which was not shown on video.

From there, the upset Black woman continues tossing profanities at the woman, who has her back turned to the camera. But then, Karen faced the woman while smugly declaring her racially motivated attacks weren’t that big of a deal.

“Hey, I’m Jewish... So you know what? Big deal,” the Karen is heard telling the Black woman after realizing she was being recorded. From there, the Black woman responded telling her “I don’t give a f***k” repeatedly

The second half of the footage cuts to the Black woman confronting Karen between the gas station pumps, ready to catch the white lady slip up on camera. “Because I’m a Black [person]?” she asked Karen, who responds with “F***k you” multiple times.

“And what am I?” the white woman then asks. “A goofy,” said the Black woman, who isn’t shown on camera. “And you’re stupid,” Karen responded. But seemingly at a stand still, the two ladies proceeded to go tit for tat trying to outsmart the other.

“I’m not gonna be racist because you’re a crybaby,” the Black woman tells the woman, who was baffled by the idea that she could be called out. “No, I’m not racist,” she responds to the Black woman.

Apparently, there’s more to the two clips capturing the exchange, as the Black woman told the Karen “You are racist, you just called me a Black stupid b***h.” The other woman begins talking over her: “That’s because you’re Black and I’m white.”



Clearly frustrated at the interaction, the Black woman responds: “That’s racist, dummy.” The Karen shockingly — or not so much so — disagreed saying “Geesh, no it’s not,” multiple times. From there, the white woman told her “but I’m a white b***h, I’m a white b***h,” seemingly trying to brush off the severity of the situation. “But I never called you that,” the Black woman clarified.

The exchange ends with the Black woman telling the Karen “They’re gonna find you,” referring to internet detectives who are notoriously fast at identifying Karens nationwide. “You have a child in the front seat!” the Black woman adds after spotting a young child in the front of Karen’s truck. “Why don’t you have her in the back seat? It’s not safe, clown.”