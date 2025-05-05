Woman Who Called Black Toddler N-word is Getting Rich With Donations, But Internet Says Not So Fast

If you read our story about the Playground Karen (if you haven’t, you can read it here), then you know about the horrible racist video of her calling a black child the N-word. And mow, she managed to raise tens of thousands of dollars because of it. Well, folks on the internet are responding to the fund and people have a lot to say.

The Playground Karen, identified as Shiloh Hendrix according to Newsweek, ran to the internet to plead for donations to help her and her family relocate after her racist comments went viral on 30th April.

Hendrix has received over $600,000 in donations towards her goal of $1 million, according the site GiveSendGo, and the donations don’t seem to be slowing any time soon as donations are given every couple of minutes as shown on the sites recent donations tab.

In the description of the fund, Hendrix claims that her social security number has been leaked, her family members are being attacked, her eldest child can’t go to school, and her exercise spot has been taken.

“We have been threatened to the extreme by people online. Anything will help! We cannot, and will not live in fear,” she signs off in the description.



But while Hendrix claims to go on the run with the money racist folk’s on the internet are giving her, others are doing their best to make sure Shiloh Hendrix isn’t able to run from what she did. One X user (@MikeBaggz) is advocating for other users to report Hendrix to the Department of Justice.

According to NBC News, since the incident went viral the Rochester Police Department have received multiple calls and are “looking into the matter.”

The man behind the camera, Sharmake Omar, revealed (also according to NBC News) that the attacked child is on the autism spectrum and was “visibly upset by the incident.”

“Shiloh Hendrix called an autistic Black child a n***** at a playground in Minnesota. Because she was recorded and the video went viral, white people responded by raising her over $125,000 at last count. This is how they’re ‘Making America Great Again,’” wrote one X user.

Another X user is praying on Hendrix’s downfall:

One X user called for the donations page to be reported: “That GiveSendGo campaign for Shiloh Hendrix needs to be reported folks. And people giving are equally racist.”

Another X user tried to come in defense of Hendrix’s usage of the n-word, claiming it to be a form of self-defense and the people under the post had a lot to say in response.

“It still amazes me how in America, you can make a living being a dumb b**th,” wrote one user.

“An autistic 5 year old black kid is now a predator. You guys are such pieces of sh*t cowards,” wrote another user.

“Please report Shiloh Hendrix’s GiveSendGo account. Do not reward racism! The comments on the page are deplorable. I wish the child’s parent(s) had a GoFundMe — that’s who we should be supporting,” wrote one X user.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the child of the family by the NAACP Rochester Branch, according to The Root.

Over $300,000 was raised to put into a trust account for the family, according to the description on the fund:

“Thanks to your outpouring support, we not only met our goal—we surpassed it. Together we raised, $341,484. Love wins! In response to the family’s wishes, we have now closed the GoFundMe campaign... We stand in full solidarity with the child and his family—and with all those who who believe in building a community where dignity, justice and love prevail.”