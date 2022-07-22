STYLING MICROLOCS @keke.j

Followers: 106K Likes: 2.6M

Keke J. started her loc journey in November 2020 after being a loose, type 4 natural hair influencer on Youtube since 2015 giving mostly protective style tutorials. After trying microlocs in July 2020 and combing them out two months later, she challenged herself to try again, and this time she’s stuck with the locs. She is now on TikTok to show ways to style her microlocs, from using turbans, to adding color or adding extensions.