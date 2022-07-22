There are an array of natural hair categories, from protective styles, color-treated hair, grey hair, locs, and the list goes on. If you’re looking for a variety of natural hairfluencers, follow these accounts!
2 / 32
HAIR EDUCATION - @wondercurlceo
HAIR EDUCATION - @wondercurlceo
Followers: 14.8K Likes: 471.9K
Scarlett Rocourt is all about educating her followers. She schools her audience on hair textures, hair porosity, and debunking some common misconceptions about natural hair. She also has a Youtube channel full of videos about hair porosity and care.
3 / 32
@wondercurlceo
@wondercurlceo
4 / 32
LOC STYLING - @K.batali
LOC STYLING - @K.batali
Followers: 454 Likes: 7257
Need some styling inspo for your microlocs? K. Batali is a makeup artist and beauty photographer who provides quick styling tips using her beautiful locs as her canvas.
5 / 32
@theonlykbatali
@theonlykbatali
6 / 32
HAIR TUTORIALS - @andreawiththecurls
HAIR TUTORIALS - @andreawiththecurls
Followers: 233.7K Likes: 2.4M
Andrea does quick tutorials from wash and go’s, perm rod sets, twist outs, braid outs, and trying trendy hairstyles on type 4 hair. She also has a Youtube channel where she posts longer tutorials and product reviews.
7 / 32
@andreawiththecurls
@andreawiththecurls
8 / 32
COLOR TREATED HAIR/EDUCATION - @aarianjayy
COLOR TREATED HAIR/EDUCATION - @aarianjayy
Followers: 39K Likes: 2.3M
Aarian has been creating hair content on TikTok since 2020. If you have color treated hair, or are planning on dying your hair soon, this is the account to follow. Aarian gives tips on maintaining color treated hair that can easily become damaged if proper care is not taken.
9 / 32
@aarianjayy
@aarianjayy
10 / 32
EASY TYPE 4 STYLES - @lexibabiee
EASY TYPE 4 STYLES - @lexibabiee
Followers: 51.6K Likes: 2.2M
Alexia Croffet is a 21-year-old TikToker who has been posting hair content since 2021. Her videos mostly show low manipulation ways to do her natural hair. She shows the banding method, wash day routines, and refreshing old hairstyles.
11 / 32
@lexibabiee
@lexibabiee
12 / 32
WIG INSTALLS - @carolineanyah
WIG INSTALLS - @carolineanyah
Followers: 28.3K Likes: 1M
If you want to see some of the most flawless wig installs on TikTok, this is the account to visit. Caroline mostly shows the end results of the wig installs but at times give tutorials on how she styles the wigs. She links her Youtube channel that go into extensive detail of the various wig installations.
13 / 32
@carolineanyah
@carolineanyah
14 / 32
TUTORIALS, EDUCATION - @goldynaps
TUTORIALS, EDUCATION - @goldynaps
Followers: 63.6K Likes: 1.9M
Yana’s very first TikTok video is a comparison of her hair when it is wet and then a humongous dried afro at the end. Her content ranges from tutorials, experimenting with products and styles and colors, and talking about the complications of natural hair. Yana has also been posting hair content since 2018 on her Youtube channel.
15 / 32
@goldynaps
@goldynaps
16 / 32
WASH & GO - @tyler.gary
WASH & GO - @tyler.gary
Followers: 32.6K Likes: 1.5M
Tyler’s account is a compilation of hair transformations. He shows the before, during, and after process of wash and go’s on a variety of curly hair textures. He emphasizes the importance of moisturizing your natural hair and how the moisture will truly allow you to show off your healthy curls and coils.
17 / 32
@tyler.gary
@tyler.gary
18 / 32
KIDS NATURAL HAIRSTYLES - @ryanchloee
KIDS NATURAL HAIRSTYLES - @ryanchloee
Followers: 47.3K Likes: 1.2M
Doing children’s hair can be complicated and frustrating at times, but this account gives a breakdown of quick and easy styles to do that will withstand the school playground.
19 / 32
@ryanchloee
@ryanchloee
20 / 32
MEN’S HAIR TUTORIALS FOR BEGINNERS - @carlton.rose
MEN’S HAIR TUTORIALS FOR BEGINNERS - @carlton.rose
Followers: 81.3K Likes: 1.7M
Carlton has been posting hair content since February 2020. He teaches his followers the basics of natural hair: detangling, defining, refreshing curls, and more. Sometimes he also features his adorable son and how to do children’s hair as well.
21 / 32
@carlton.rose
@carlton.rose
22 / 32
STYLING MICROLOCS @keke.j
STYLING MICROLOCS @keke.j
Followers: 106K Likes: 2.6M
Keke J. started her loc journey in November 2020 after being a loose, type 4 natural hair influencer on Youtube since 2015 giving mostly protective style tutorials. After trying microlocs in July 2020 and combing them out two months later, she challenged herself to try again, and this time she’s stuck with the locs. She is now on TikTok to show ways to style her microlocs, from using turbans, to adding color or adding extensions.
23 / 32
@keke.j
@keke.j
24 / 32
WASH DAY AND EDUCATION - @_cicimichele
WASH DAY AND EDUCATION - @_cicimichele
Followers: 431.1K Likes: 13.4M
The first video on her TikTok account is a jumbo faux loc tutorial that accumulated over 9 million views! Cici mostly focuses on protective styling or low maintenance styles while also doing Black hair history, reviews of new natural hair products, and wash day routines. She also has a Youtube channel with videos on routines, wig install tutorials, protective styles, and more!
25 / 32
@_cicimichele
@_cicimichele
26 / 32
STYLING - @truleytalentedbeauty
STYLING - @truleytalentedbeauty
Followers: 167.4K Likes: 4.2M
Zenita often shows off a signature afro puff in her videos but also explores protective styles, showing flawless twist outs, braids with beads, and experimenting with color. She also has a Youtube channel where she posts longer versions of the TikTok hair tutorials.
27 / 32
@truleytalentedbeauty
@truleytalentedbeauty
28 / 32
MEN’S HAIR MAINTENANCE - @jalen.j
MEN’S HAIR MAINTENANCE - @jalen.j
Followers: 44.2K Likes: 777.6K
Jalen’s first hair care videos date back to 2020 with a simple 2 product hair routine. His account is full of videos where he recommends products, shows off his daily routine, maintenance for the protective styles, and tips for hair growth.
29 / 32
@jalen.j
@jalen.j
30 / 32
LOC MAINTENANCE @sana_aishah
LOC MAINTENANCE @sana_aishah
Followers: 4258 Likes: 69K
Sana has only had locs for a little over a year and her account is focused on loc maintenance. Sana shows her followers how she retwists her locs, what products she uses for upkeep and updates on the state of her locs every month. She also has a Youtube channel where she gives longer updates on the journey.
31 / 32
@sana_aishah
@sana_aishah
32 / 32