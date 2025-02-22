Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar: A Brief History Of A Beef
Weekend Culture Roundup February 22, 2025

Culture

Weekend Culture Roundup February 22, 2025

A collection of our best posts of the week in culture

Image for article titled Weekend Culture Roundup February 22, 2025
Photo: Dallas County Jail, Megan Briggs (Getty Images), Planet One Images (Getty Images), Marcus Ingram, Rick Friedman, Paras Griffin (Getty Images), Kevin Mazur (Getty Images), Screenshot: Instagram
Mavericks Assistant Coach is in Major Trouble for Allegedly ...Wait What?

Mavericks Assistant Coach is in Major Trouble for Allegedly ...Wait What?

Image for article titled Weekend Culture Roundup February 22, 2025
Photo: Dallas County Jail

Things are not looking good for the Dallas Mavericks assistant coach. Allegedly, a spout between Darrell Armstrong and a woman he had relations with resulted in a frightening injury and dangerous threat. - Kalyn Womack Read More

The Reason Brittney Griner Pulled Out of a Scheduled Speech is Scary...and Infuriating

The Reason Brittney Griner Pulled Out of a Scheduled Speech is Scary...and Infuriating

Image for article titled Weekend Culture Roundup February 22, 2025
Photo: Megan Briggs (Getty Images)

After being released from Russian prison in 2022, Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner has been rebuilding her life. But when she was set to be a keynote speaker for a women’s empowerment event, a stark reminder of her past cast a dark shadow over her in the worst way possible. - Phenix S Halley Read More

5 Inconvenient, Ugly Truths About America's 'Founding Fathers' And Slavery

5 Inconvenient, Ugly Truths About America's 'Founding Fathers' And Slavery

Image for article titled Weekend Culture Roundup February 22, 2025
Photo: Planet One Images (Getty Images)

In the new History Channel documentary series “Thomas Jefferson,” America’s third president claimed that he had a plan to free enslaved Black Americans years before the American Revolution. Jefferson wrote in his memoir, “Autobiography of Thomas Jefferson,” that in 1769 he and his cousin proposed a bill that would shift control of emancipation from the general court to slave owners. - Candace McDuffie Read More

The True Story Behind Why Atlanta Hasn't Had a White Mayor Since 1974

The True Story Behind Why Atlanta Hasn't Had a White Mayor Since 1974

Atlanta mayors (L-R) Keisha Lance Bottoms, Maynard Jackson, and Kasim Reed
Atlanta mayors (L-R) Keisha Lance Bottoms, Maynard Jackson, and Kasim Reed
Photo: Marcus Ingram, Rick Friedman, Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

Unlike most cities, especially in the south, Atlanta has consistently been run by Black politicians since 1974, and there’s a secret to it all. The reign of Black mayors can be traced back to one man: Maynard Jackson, who the city’s largest airport is partially named after. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Former NFL Player Creates Viral Video Showing His Struggle in Being a Single Dad For 8 Days; Social Media Lets Him Have It

Former NFL Player Creates Viral Video Showing His Struggle in Being a Single Dad For 8 Days; Social Media Lets Him Have It

Image for article titled Weekend Culture Roundup February 22, 2025
Screenshot: Instagram

They say you can never truly understand what someone is going through until you walk a mile in their shoes. Well, one Minnesota dad got a crash course in what it’s like being a mom – and after over a week of walking in his wife’s shoes, he took to Instagram to admit that that ish is hard and acknowledged that he could be doing a better job of supporting her as she cares for their three children. - Angela Johnson Read More

How Kendrick Lamar’s 'Black' Super Bowl Act is Giving Him A Surprising Leg Up That Drake Thought He Had a Lock On

How Kendrick Lamar's 'Black' Super Bowl Act is Giving Him A Surprising Leg Up That Drake Thought He Had a Lock On

Image for article titled Weekend Culture Roundup February 22, 2025
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

The impact of Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime performance is still being discussed and dissected. But there is one thing being under discussed. The impact it is having cross culturally and how it further embarrasses his rival, Drake. - Lawrence Ware Read More

