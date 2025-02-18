Mavericks Assistant Coach is in Major Trouble for Allegedly ...Wait What?

Things are not looking good for the Dallas Mavericks assistant coach. Allegedly, a spout between Darrell Armstrong and a woman he had relations with resulted in a frightening injury and dangerous threat.

Officials from the Dallas Police Department tell WFAA they responded to a call in the wee hours of Saturday morning. Officers arrived at an apartment complex where they encountered a woman who said she was waiting for her father, according to the arrest affidavit. The woman, who claimed to be in a months-long relationship with Armstrong, told officers she got into an argument with Armstrong moments prior after finding messages from another woman in his phone.

The verbal altercation then escalated as Armstrong allegedly grew aggressive and began demanding the keys to her apartment. The woman claimed that Armstrong had been drinking. According to police, the woman said once the two were inside the apartment, Armstrong picked up a firearm, walked around the kitchen and struck her on the right side of her face with it.

He then allegedly loaded the gun and threatened her saying, “I am going to shoot you,” per the affidavit. The woman told police she fled to a convenience store. Responding officers say they found Armstrong inside the apartment, detained him and recovered the pistol in question. They said no bullets were inside the chamber.

According to the police report, this wasn’t the first time the two got into either. Allegedly, Armstrong strangled the woman in an incident prior but the woman didn’t report it to the police because she didn’t want Armstrong to get in trouble.

So much for that. The report says he was booked in jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Though he was able to post a bond of $35,000, the report says he still faced punishment from the Mavericks’ side.

“The employee has been placed on administrative suspension pending the outcome of legal proceedings. This matter is currently under review by the appropriate legal authorities. Due to this fact, we will allow the legal process to run its course and we will refrain from further comment while proceedings are ongoing,” the Mavericks said in a statement via WFAA.