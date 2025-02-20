The True Story Behind Why Atlanta Hasn't Had a White Mayor Since 1974

They don’t call Atlanta the Black Mecca for no reason. Nestled in the middle of the red state of Georgia, Atlanta is not only the capital, but it is a hub for all things Black culture. Known as the chicken wing capital, the history behind what makes Atlanta so special can be boiled down to just a few things: Black folks, good food, and complicated politics.

Unlike most cities, especially in the south, Atlanta has consistently been run by Black politicians since 1974, and there’s a secret to it all. The reign of Black mayors can be traced back to one man: Maynard Jackson, who the city’s largest airport is partially named after. But even after his death in 2003, Black mayors have continued to shape Atlanta, making it one of the most talked about places on the map.

As told by the Atlanta Journal Constitution (AJC), this is the very true story of all of Atlanta’s Blackity-Black mayors. The good, the bad, and especially the ugly...