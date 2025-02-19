The Reason Brittney Griner Pulled Out of a Scheduled Speech is Scary...and Infuriating

After being released from Russian prison in 2022, Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner has been rebuilding her life. But when she was set to be a keynote speaker for a women’s empowerment event, a stark reminder of her past cast a dark shadow over her in the worst way possible.

On Monday (Feb. 17), Griner backed out of a speaking engagement for the Women Grow Leadership Summit after reportedly being mortified by a message posted in her hotel room. According to TMZ, an investigation into the matter is still underway.

The WNBA player reportedly found “threatening objects and words” written on a piece of duct tape near the entryway of her hotel room. The message read “Gay Baby Jail,” according to WUSA 9. Griner, who is openly gay and spent nearly 300 days in a Russian prison back in 2021, immediately canceled her appearance and left the event after the shocking discovery.

The message was soon brought to the attention of authorities, and now, the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) has launched a formal investigation at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, the site of the conference where Griner was reportedly staying, according to officials.

“Detectives have learned the phrase ‘gay baby jail’ is commonly used as a video game reference,” a police statement obtained by TMZ said. “At the time the tape was located, a large convention was taking place at the Gaylord which attracts thousands of people, many with an interest in anime as well as video game enthusiasts. At this time, detectives have uncovered no link to or threat against the guest who located the tape.”

Despite authorities claiming the matter was a terrible coincidence, the Olympic hooper rightfully felt attacked, and even Women Grow CEO Dr. Chanda Macias spoke out in defense of the 10-time All Star. “We were really excited because she brings a beacon of hope to our industry, but we know security is a major importance,” she told WUSA 9. “If there was a woman that feels threatened at any reason whatsoever, they should do what they feel is best for them.”

Women Grow is an organization which aims to bring together women to promote leadership within the cannabis industry, according to its website. “I don’t know what their protocols are, but I don’t know why rooms wouldn’t be cleaned,” Macias continued. “We want you [Griner] to be safe, thrive, share your voice and narrative, and don’t let anything intimidate you.”

Detectives are continuing to investigate the cruel joke. Their statement continued saying “detectives are working to determine who placed the piece of tape when it was done and the intention behind it.”