Small Town Horror Story: The Racist Ranch Feud
Twin Brothers Found Dead in Georgia Mountains, Will Segregation Return to the U.S.?, OnlyFans Housewife Charged With Killing a Customer, Postman Steals $1.6 Million in Tax Refund Checks, Diddy's Latest Court Appearance and More From This Week in News

News

Twin Brothers Found Dead in Georgia Mountains, Will Segregation Return to the U.S.?, OnlyFans Housewife Charged With Killing a Customer, Postman Steals $1.6 Million in Tax Refund Checks, Diddy's Latest Court Appearance and More From This Week in News

A collection of our best posts of the week in news.

Image for article titled Twin Brothers Found Dead in Georgia Mountains, Will Segregation Return to the U.S.?, OnlyFans Housewife Charged With Killing a Customer, Postman Steals $1.6 Million in Tax Refund Checks, Diddy&#39;s Latest Court Appearance and More From This Week in News
Photo: GoFundMe, Hulton Archive (Getty Images), Instagram/@MichaelaandBrandon, Lake County jail, Dave Benett/Getty Images for TAO Group Hospitality (Getty Images), Screenshot: NBC 4 News, YouTube, Facebook/Heather Indys Bundles, CBSNews.com/miami
Twin Brothers Miss Flight to Boston, and End up Dead in Georgia Mountains

Image for article titled Twin Brothers Found Dead in Georgia Mountains, Will Segregation Return to the U.S.?, OnlyFans Housewife Charged With Killing a Customer, Postman Steals $1.6 Million in Tax Refund Checks, Diddy&#39;s Latest Court Appearance and More From This Week in News
Photo: GoFundMe

Two twin brothers from Georgia were believed to be headed to Boston to visit some friends when their family was notified they never made it to their destination. Instead, the two were found dead in the mountains bordering North Carolina. Now, their family is pushing back on the police’s troubling conclusion of what happened to the boys. - Kalyn Womack Read More

Segregation May Really Return to Certain Places in The United States

Image for article titled Twin Brothers Found Dead in Georgia Mountains, Will Segregation Return to the U.S.?, OnlyFans Housewife Charged With Killing a Customer, Postman Steals $1.6 Million in Tax Refund Checks, Diddy&#39;s Latest Court Appearance and More From This Week in News
Photo: Hulton Archive (Getty Images)

Is it the Jim Crow era again? Because segregation may be coming back to the United States.

In a public memo issued by the General Services Administration, the federal government no longer prohibits contractors from having segregated waiting rooms, restaurants, and water fountains. - Noah A. McGee Read More

Housewife Charged With Killing a Man During a Shoot For Her OnlyFans Page, and the Details of His Death are Crazy

Photo: Instagram/@MichaelaandBrandon

A California housewife who operates an OnlyFans page is being charged with a work-related crime. And the details are like something out of a crime procedural show. - Angela Wilson Read More

Long Beach Students Use T-Shirts to Spell Racial Slur Sparking Outrage

Image for article titled Twin Brothers Found Dead in Georgia Mountains, Will Segregation Return to the U.S.?, OnlyFans Housewife Charged With Killing a Customer, Postman Steals $1.6 Million in Tax Refund Checks, Diddy&#39;s Latest Court Appearance and More From This Week in News
Screenshot: NBC 4 News

A disturbing photo of high school students has parents and community leaders outraged after it went viral. Now, the Long Beach community is calling the Long Beach Unified School District to get to the bottom of things. - Phenix S Halley Read More

SMH...Florida Woman Allegedly Drowns Her Own Dog in Airport Bathroom Because of This Simple Reason, Then Boarded Her Flight as if Nothing Happened

Photo: Lake County jail

A woman was arrested at the Orlando International Airport on March 18. What she’s accused of will make your heart sink.

According to a report from local station WFTV-9, Alison Agatha Lawrence was told by TSA that she didn’t have the proper documentation to bring her dog on a flight back in mid-December 2024. - Angela Wilson Read More

You Won’t Believe How the State of Louisiana Executed This Black Man

Image for article titled Twin Brothers Found Dead in Georgia Mountains, Will Segregation Return to the U.S.?, OnlyFans Housewife Charged With Killing a Customer, Postman Steals $1.6 Million in Tax Refund Checks, Diddy&#39;s Latest Court Appearance and More From This Week in News
Screenshot: YouTube

A Louisiana man was executed this week after a hard-fought battle by his legal team arguing that the method violated his religious freedom went all the way to the Supreme Court. Even more alarming is the fact that it was the state’s first time attempting the method...ever. - Angela Johnson Read More

Indianapolis Boy’s Mom Beats Up His Alleged Bully And It Was All Caught on Video

Screenshot: Facebook/Heather Indys Bundles

As many parents dream of doing, an Indianapolis mother caught up with a middle school student who was allegedly bullying her 13-year-old son. But what happened next might send her to jail for some time. - Angela Wilson Read More

If You Didn’t Receive Your Tax Refund Check, This D.C. Mailman Might Be The Reason...Here’s Why

Image for article titled Twin Brothers Found Dead in Georgia Mountains, Will Segregation Return to the U.S.?, OnlyFans Housewife Charged With Killing a Customer, Postman Steals $1.6 Million in Tax Refund Checks, Diddy&#39;s Latest Court Appearance and More From This Week in News
Photo: United States District Court for The District of Columbia

Tax season is here and many Americans are probably wondering if they will owe more than what they might receive back. However, some Washington D.C. residents may be on edge after having their tax return checks stolen. The Feds say a former U.S. Postal Service employee is to blame. - Kalyn Womack Read More

Man Attacks Passengers on American Airlines, Fearing ‘Satan’s Disciples’ Followed Him On Airplane, and It Gets Even Creepier

Image for article titled Twin Brothers Found Dead in Georgia Mountains, Will Segregation Return to the U.S.?, OnlyFans Housewife Charged With Killing a Customer, Postman Steals $1.6 Million in Tax Refund Checks, Diddy&#39;s Latest Court Appearance and More From This Week in News
Screenshot: CBSNews.com/miami

Just when you thought things couldn’t get stranger in the air these days, a man was arrested for having a mid-air meltdown that resulted in the assault of a fellow passenger and a crew member on his flight. The “why” of it all is the most frightening part. - Angela Johnson Read More

Shocking New Details from Diddy’s Latest Court Appearance

Image for article titled Twin Brothers Found Dead in Georgia Mountains, Will Segregation Return to the U.S.?, OnlyFans Housewife Charged With Killing a Customer, Postman Steals $1.6 Million in Tax Refund Checks, Diddy&#39;s Latest Court Appearance and More From This Week in News
Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images for TAO Group Hospitality (Getty Images)

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ latest court appearance ahead of his federal sex crime trial was nothing short of concerning. We’re not talking about the new allegations on his updated indictment either. - Kalyn Womack Read More

