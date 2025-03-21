Twin Brothers Found Dead in Georgia Mountains, Will Segregation Return to the U.S.?, OnlyFans Housewife Charged With Killing a Customer, Postman Steals $1.6 Million in Tax Refund Checks, Diddy's Latest Court Appearance and More From This Week in News

Two twin brothers from Georgia were believed to be headed to Boston to visit some friends when their family was notified they never made it to their destination. Instead, the two were found dead in the mountains bordering North Carolina. Now, their family is pushing back on the police’s troubling conclusion of what happened to the boys. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Is it the Jim Crow era again? Because segregation may be coming back to the United States.
In a public memo issued by the General Services Administration, the federal government no longer prohibits contractors from having segregated waiting rooms, restaurants, and water fountains. - Noah A. McGee Read More
Housewife Charged With Killing a Man During a Shoot For Her OnlyFans Page, and the Details of His Death are Crazy
A disturbing photo of high school students has parents and community leaders outraged after it went viral. Now, the Long Beach community is calling the Long Beach Unified School District to get to the bottom of things. - Phenix S Halley Read More
SMH...Florida Woman Allegedly Drowns Her Own Dog in Airport Bathroom Because of This Simple Reason, Then Boarded Her Flight as if Nothing Happened
A woman was arrested at the Orlando International Airport on March 18. What she’s accused of will make your heart sink.
According to a report from local station WFTV-9, Alison Agatha Lawrence was told by TSA that she didn’t have the proper documentation to bring her dog on a flight back in mid-December 2024. - Angela Wilson Read More
A Louisiana man was executed this week after a hard-fought battle by his legal team arguing that the method violated his religious freedom went all the way to the Supreme Court. Even more alarming is the fact that it was the state’s first time attempting the method...ever. - Angela Johnson Read More
Tax season is here and many Americans are probably wondering if they will owe more than what they might receive back. However, some Washington D.C. residents may be on edge after having their tax return checks stolen. The Feds say a former U.S. Postal Service employee is to blame. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Man Attacks Passengers on American Airlines, Fearing ‘Satan’s Disciples’ Followed Him On Airplane, and It Gets Even Creepier
Just when you thought things couldn’t get stranger in the air these days, a man was arrested for having a mid-air meltdown that resulted in the assault of a fellow passenger and a crew member on his flight. The “why” of it all is the most frightening part. - Angela Johnson Read More
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ latest court appearance ahead of his federal sex crime trial was nothing short of concerning. We’re not talking about the new allegations on his updated indictment either. - Kalyn Womack Read More