Kanye West Might've Just Dropped His Most Controversial Song Ever...and Yes, It Involves Diddy

Has Kanye West taken his “support” of Sean “Diddy” Combs too far? Throughout the mogul’s legal troubles, West has been one of the few voices in the music industry to support Puff. However, he may have taken it to a new level by recently releasing a song that features Diddy and his daughter, North West.

Over the weekend, the Chicago rapper dropped a track titled, “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,” on X. A song that featured Ye, North, Diddy, Christian “King” Combs, and Jasmine Williams.

Although the track has since been deleted from Ye’s social media, it can still be found online.

Naturally, this elicited several reactions, with many criticizing West for featuring his daughter on a song with a man who is being charged with several crimes including sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, according to the United States Attorney’s office.

@sethspov wrote on X, “why would he use his children on a diddy song… this is actually disgusting.”

@TheSaint2028 commented, “If Kanye were a woman, he would be under conservatorship where he belongs.”

@heavensmansion posted on X, “he’s so f***ing embarrassing as a dad.”

Several others on social media bashed Ye for his treatment of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, who reportedly tried to block the release of the track. West posted screenshots of alleged texts he shared with Kardashian, where he threatened to “go to war” over the trademarking of North’s name.

@WickedNFine wrote in a post on X, “I think Kanye & Kim are terrible people. But Kanye throwing a temper tantrum because Kim doesn’t want Notth on a song with Diddy is so creepy…..”

@ladidaix commented under a post, “This isn’t how you handle things with the mother of your children.”

@black_and_petty posted, “So he’s mad she won’t allow their daughter to be on a song with a rapist and sex trafficker???”