News

SMH...Florida Woman Allegedly Drowns Her Own Dog in Airport Bathroom Because She Didn't Have the Paperwork to Fly With It

Orlando police say Alison Lawrence drowned her pet just before the security checkpoint, then boarded her flight as if nothing happened.

By
Angela Wilson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Alison Agatha Lawrence
Alison Agatha Lawrence
Photo: Lake County jail

A woman was arrested at the Orlando International Airport on March 18. What she’s accused of will make your heart sink.

Suggested Reading

Tina Knowles and Solange Clap Back at Kanye West's 'Evil' Tweets About Beyoncé's Kids, and They Aren't The Only Ones...
Inside Mary J. Blige’s Gorgeous NJ Mansion That Struggled To Sell
D.L. Hughley Makes This Fiery Claim About Black MAGA Folks; Republican Rep. Wesley Hunt Claps Back
W. Kamau Bell Talks Mixed-Race Documentary And Battling Twitter Trolls
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Tina Knowles and Solange Clap Back at Kanye West's 'Evil' Tweets About Beyoncé's Kids, and They Aren't The Only Ones...
Inside Mary J. Blige’s Gorgeous NJ Mansion That Struggled To Sell
D.L. Hughley Makes This Fiery Claim About Black MAGA Folks; Republican Rep. Wesley Hunt Claps Back
W. Kamau Bell Talks Mixed-Race Documentary And Battling Twitter Trolls
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

According to a report from local station WFTV-9, Alison Agatha Lawrence was told by TSA that she didn’t have the proper documentation to bring her dog on a flight back in mid-December 2024.

Advertisement

Related Content

Gov. Ron DeSantis Gave Black People Another Reason To Leave Florida
DeSantis Got a Slew of DEI Experts Fired at University of Florida

Related Content

Gov. Ron DeSantis Gave Black People Another Reason To Leave Florida
DeSantis Got a Slew of DEI Experts Fired at University of Florida

Instead of calling someone to pick up the dog, or rescheduling her flight until proper paperwork was obtained, the 57-year-old allegedly drowned her own dog in the women’s bathroom. She allegedly then discarded her dog into a trash bin. Orlando police say she then boarded her flight as if nothing happened.

Advertisement

An airport employee later found the dead dog and alerted authorities. The breed of dog or its age at the time of its death are both unclear.

Advertisement

After a warrant was issued for her arrest, Lawrence was taken into police custody in Clermont, Florida, and was released later that same day after posting a $5,000 bond in Lake County jail. She was charged with one count of felony animal abuse — a third degree felony.

Alison Agatha Lawrence
Alison Agatha Lawrence
Photo: Lake County jail
Advertisement

Channel 9 spoke to Lawrence’s neighbors on March 19, who recalled seeing Lawrence walking a white poodle in the neighborhood. They revealed how the suspect, whom they described as reserved, and the dog had been absent as of late.

One neighbor said, “Someone that would do such things has got to be disturbed upstairs.”

Advertisement

“This is yet another horrible example of why I filed Senate Bill 502: (Animal Cruelty Offences) related to animal cruelty, which strengthens criminal penalties for those who do harm to innocent animals,” State Senator Tom Leek said in a statement after he was notified of the incident. “It is my commitment to have this good bill pass the Florida Senate and the Florida House of Representatives and sent to Governor Ron DeSantis for his signature.”