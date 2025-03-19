Housewife Charged With Killing a Man During a Shoot For Her OnlyFans Page, and the Details of His Death are Crazy

A California housewife who operates an OnlyFans page is being charged with a work-related crime. And the details are like something out of a crime procedural show.

Michaela Brashaye Rylaarsdam reportedly wrapped her client Michael Dale in duct tape and Saran wrap, like a “mummy,” while filming a consensual BDSM fetish video.

According to the New York Post, the 55-year-old man paid Rylaarsdam $11,000 for her services after contacting her through an escort business. Authorities said the incident took place in April 2023 when Dale asked the married woman to glue women’s boots to his feet and put his head inside of a plastic bag.

Rylaarsdam, who also runs a stripper agency and OnlyFans with her husband Brandon, told cops her exchange with Dale was her first experimenting in fetish behavior, the Daily Mail reports.

Rylaarsdam was reportedly performing sex acts on Dale while he was suffocating on the floor, for eight minutes, in a disturbing video captured for her OnlyFans subscribers. She called 911 after he became unresponsive and began performing CPR on Dale. He was declared brain dead the following day after he was rushed to the hospital. Dale was removed from life support days later. The San Diego Union Tribune reviewed an affidavit that revealed Dale died of asphyxiation.

And now, the 31-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder. Dan Cohen, her attorney, said his client did not intend to kill Dale, noting that while consent is not a defense it’s “certainly a mitigating factor.”

What makes the incident complex is the stark contrast between the accusation and her fetish activity, versus her life on social media. Her Instagram account, whom she shares with her husband, is private, but boasts photos of her children and family enjoying quality time together.

The Daily Mail shared snapshots of the married couple smiling on a beach, posing with their children in front of a Christmas tree, Rylaarsdam’s bathroom selfies, and a picture of her enjoying what looks like a sporting event with her husband.

The woman, who is also a mother of three, was arrested in February 2025, plead not guilty. She is being held without bond while she awaits her trial from behind bars.