Crypto Scammer Sam Bankman-Fried On Being Jailed Next to Diddy

Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto fraudster currently serving 25 years in prison for his crimes, recently opened about being in the same jail as Sean “Diddy” Combs. Both men are being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

Bakari Sellers Interview Share Bakari Sellers: Why Elon Musk Should Scare Everyone

Diddy’s racketeering conspiracy and trafficking trial is set to start later this year, while Bankman-Fried is crusading to get his conviction pardoned by Donald Trump. In a bizarre podcast interview with former Fox host Tucker Carlson (yes, that Tucker Carlson), Bankman-Fried said that the mogul is “kind to people in the unit.”

Advertisement

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Bankman-Fried also told Carlson that Diddy has “been kind to me.” The interview, which is around 40-minutes long, was posted on X.

Advertisement

“It’s kind of a soul crushing place for the world in general, and what we see are just the people that are around us on the inside rather than who we are on the outside,” he told Carlson.

Bankman-Fried also insisted that he and Diddy are “two of the most famous prisoners in the world” and that living with a celebrity has been interesting for him. Last year, he was found guilty of defrauding customers as well as investors with his unsuccessful crypto exchange FTX.

Advertisement

His sentence was one of the highest when it comes to cases pertaining to white-collar fraud. Bankman-Fried stated that he has managed to make friends but that prison is a “combination of a few other high profile cases and then a lot of...ex-gangsters, alleged ex-gangsters.”

Bankman-Fried used Carlson’s platform to not just talk Diddy, but to gain Trump’s support. Despite once being a donor to former President Joe Biden, Bankman-Fried has now changed his tune and backs the Republican party.

Advertisement

Shortly after the interview with Carlson, Bankman-Fried was moved to solitary confinement. A spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons said “this particular interview was not approved,” according to The New York Times.