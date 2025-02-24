Watch: Viral Spirit Airlines Brawl at Atlanta Airport

A group of travelers waiting in the Atlanta airport were in for a shock when their gate became the scene of an intense fight between fellow passengers. The brawl broke out at the Spirit Airlines gate at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on February 19. And while it’s unclear what started the confusion, the now-viral footage of the confrontation is spreading like wildfire across practically every social media platform.

The video shows groups of men and women throwing punches, kicks, and climbing over seats in a space that is usually designated for eating, reading or making a few last-minute phone calls before boarding your plane. Although others in the gate area can be heard in the video trying to help deescalate the situation – even noting that there were children in the area – their pleas seem to go ignored.

Several versions of the fight are making the rounds on the internet, including one clip posted on X on February 21 which has since received over 890,000 views.

Although many in the comments of this post appear to be appalled by the passengers’ behavior, others say they aren’t surprised to see a fight like this go down at a Spirit gate. The budget airline, which filed for bankruptcy late last year, is known for its bright yellow planes, small seats, frequent delays, and, you guessed it, passenger brawls.

“That’s not a fight guys, that’s Spirit Airlines boarding process!!!” wrote one commenter.

Another commenter suggested Spirit sell themselves on the fact that in a time when other airlines are in the news for collisions and other safety issues, all of their problems are happening before the plane even takes off.

Spirit should use this as a commercial and then at the end post the words “DID WE CRASH THOUGH,” wrote someone.