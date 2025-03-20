Shocking New Details from Diddy's Latest Court Appearance

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ latest court appearance ahead of his federal sex crime trial was nothing short of concerning. We’re not talking about the new allegations on his updated indictment either.

Combs was due in court Friday, March 14, to enter his plea to a new indictment, accusing him of forcing Bad Boy employees to labor for long hours with little sleep and threatening to punish anyone who refused to participate in his alleged sex trafficking scheme. The new indictment also cites three anonymous women who were allegedly victims of the sex trafficking prosecutors claim Combs spearheaded for decades, per court documents.

Combs appeared with even more gray hair than last time he was in court, both on his head and beard, according to Reuters. He walked in donning a baggy tan prison jumpsuit, the report says. Spectators described him as being grayer and even more slim.

Combs pleaded not guilty once again to the charges and blew a two-handed kiss to his mother and other family who attended the hearing in support, the report says. Back to jail he goes as he awaits trial in May.

About Diddy’s Federal Sex Crime Case

In September 2024, the 55-year-old rap mogul was arrested in Manhattan by federal authorities, six months after they raided his two homes in Los Angeles and Miami. His indictment reveals charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and engaging in interstate transportation for prostitution and cites three anonymous victims.

The allegations against Combs of sexual abuse, physical abuse, bribery and various drug offenses were first brought forth by ex-girlfriend and Bad Boy Records signee Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in a lawsuit. The most notable claims were about his so-called “freak off” sex parties, where prosecutors allege women and men were drugged and forced to perform sexual acts at Combs’ pleasure. He was also accused of using video footage to blackmail the victims into compliance.

Combs quickly settled with Ventura within 24 hours, but lawsuits from other associates have quickly followed in the months since. Most notably, over 100 plaintiffs are being represented by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee who said his clients have made claims of rape, sexual exploitation and sexual assault against the rapper.

While many of the suits since 2023 have been civil, this federal case has Combs facing criminal charges. He has pleaded not guilty, and was denied bail. His trial is scheduled for May 2025.