Twin Brothers Miss Flight to Boston, and End up Dead in Georgia Mountains.

Two twin brothers from Georgia were believed to be headed to Boston to visit some friends when their family was notified they never made it to their destination. Instead, the two were found dead in the mountains bordering North Carolina. Now, their family is pushing back on the police’s troubling conclusion of what happened to the boys.

'OPUS' Cast on Staying Sane in Hollywood, The Film's Ambiguous Ending CC Share Subtitles Off

English Ayo Edebiri, 'OPUS' Cast on Staying Sane in Hollywood and the Film's Ambiguous Ending

Twins Qaadir and Naazir Lewis, 19, were expected to make a 7 a.m. flight out to Boston Friday morning, the family tells 11Alive News. However, around 11 a.m. Saturday morning, they were notified by police that the boys were found dead. Authorities said hikers reaching the top of Bell Mountain in Hiawassee, Ga. called 911 to report the bodies of the twins.

Advertisement

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the two were found shot to death. The report says the brothers’ plane tickets were still inside their wallets. Nothing but questions swarm the incident considering the family was unfamiliar with the area where the twins were found.

Advertisement

“How did they end up out in the mountains? They don’t hike out there, they’ve never been out there. They don’t know anything about Hiawassee, Georgia. They never even heard of Bell Mountain, so how did they end up right there?”

Advertisement

While the autopsy results are still pending, the GBI ruled the incident to be an alleged murder-suicide based on the preliminary investigation - which is impossible considering the twins were inseparable and had no evident history of conflict, the family tells 11Alive.

“They’re very protective of each other. They love each other,” their uncle Rahim Brawner said to 11Alive News. “They’re inseparable. I couldn’t imagine them hurting each other because I’ve never seen them get into a fistfight before.”

Advertisement

GBI says the investigation is still ongoing. In the meantime, his family set up a GoFundMe in support of organizing a memorial for the two.