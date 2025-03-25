This Women's History Month, Check Out These Books With Strong Black Female Characters

The only thing better than getting lost in a good book is getting lost in a good book with a badass Black female protagonist. Whether it’s a memoir about how a Black girl from the South Side of Chicago became the nation’s first Black First Lady or a novel about a single Black woman trying to raise a strong Black man in 1940s Harlem, these inspiring stories prove that when Black women put their mind to it, there’s nothing we can’t do.

In honor of Women’s History Month, here are some of our favorite books that feature strong Black women.