That's So Random
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

This Women's History Month, Check Out These Books With Strong Black Female Characters

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
It's Lit

This Women's History Month, Check Out These Books With Strong Black Female Characters

From memoirs to sci-fi and historical fiction, we've rounded up our favorite books that feature strong Black women.

By
Angela Johnson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled This Women&#39;s History Month, Check Out These Books With Strong Black Female Characters
Screenshot: Instagram

The only thing better than getting lost in a good book is getting lost in a good book with a badass Black female protagonist. Whether it’s a memoir about how a Black girl from the South Side of Chicago became the nation’s first Black First Lady or a novel about a single Black woman trying to raise a strong Black man in 1940s Harlem, these inspiring stories prove that when Black women put their mind to it, there’s nothing we can’t do.

Advertisement

In honor of Women’s History Month, here are some of our favorite books that feature strong Black women.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 14

“Kindred” by Octavia Butler

“Kindred” by Octavia Butler

Image for article titled This Women&#39;s History Month, Check Out These Books With Strong Black Female Characters
Image: Amazon.com

“Kindred” tells the story of a young Black woman who, after a series of strange events, is transported between the 1970s and the Los Angeles home she shares with her white husband to the early 19th Century and a slave plantation in Maryland.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 14

“Beloved” by Toni Morrison

“Beloved” by Toni Morrison

Image for article titled This Women&#39;s History Month, Check Out These Books With Strong Black Female Characters
Image: Amazon.com

Toni Morrison’s bestselling novel “Beloved” tells the story of Sethe, a slave who escapes to Ohio. But while she is physically free from her past, she is haunted by the pain of the life she left behind and the ghost of her baby who is buried with a tombstone engraved with the word “Beloved.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 14

“The Street” by Ann Petry

“The Street” by Ann Petry

Image for article titled This Women&#39;s History Month, Check Out These Books With Strong Black Female Characters
Image: Amazon.com

At the center of “The Street” is Lutie Johnson, a young Black single mother trying to raise her son in 1940s Harlem against the backdrop of the violence and racism that exists.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 14

“Shadowshaper” by Daniel José Older

“Shadowshaper” by Daniel José Older

Image for article titled This Women&#39;s History Month, Check Out These Books With Strong Black Female Characters
Image: Amazon.com

In “Shadowshaper,” the protagonist Sierra Santiago discovers shadowshapers – a group of supernatural forces who connect ancestral spirits to art. But when an evil person sets out to kill off the shadowshapers and become the last man standing, she’s forced to look to her own family’s past so she can stop the killer and save shadowshapers forever.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 14

“Finding Me” by Viola Davis

“Finding Me” by Viola Davis

Image for article titled This Women&#39;s History Month, Check Out These Books With Strong Black Female Characters
Image: Amazon.com

“Finding Me” is the 2022 memoir from EGOT-winning Viola Davis. So much more than a personal account of her journey to becoming an award-winning actress and producer. She also lets readers in on the process she’s gone through to heal from the trauma she experienced after years of being teased and bullied by classmates for the color of her skin.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 14

“Red at the Bone” by Jaqueline Woodson

“Red at the Bone” by Jaqueline Woodson

Image for article titled This Women&#39;s History Month, Check Out These Books With Strong Black Female Characters
Image: Amazon.com

Jaqueline Woodson’s “Red at the Bone” centers around a 16-year-old Melody who is having a coming-of-age party at her grandparent’s Brooklyn home in 2021 wearing a dress made for her mother to wear to a party that never happened. As the book continues, you learn more about the history of Melody’s family and the struggles and successes they endured for generations.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 14

“Memphis” by Tara M. Stringfellow

“Memphis” by Tara M. Stringfellow

Image for article titled This Women&#39;s History Month, Check Out These Books With Strong Black Female Characters
Image: Amazon.com

“Memphis” tells the story of Joan, a young girl who travels with her mother and younger sister to her mother’s hometown of Memphis to escape her father’s rage. While there, she finds relief in painting and learns more about the rich history of the women in her family.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 14

“Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi

“Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi

Image for article titled This Women&#39;s History Month, Check Out These Books With Strong Black Female Characters
Image: Amazon.com

 “Homegoing” follows two half-sisters born into different African villages and their descendants – some who stay in Ghana and some who are sold into slavery.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 14

“Becoming” by Michelle Obama

“Becoming” by Michelle Obama

Image for article titled This Women&#39;s History Month, Check Out These Books With Strong Black Female Characters
Image: Amazon.com

“Becoming” is the debut memoir from our forever First Lady, Michelle Obama. In the book, she shares the deeply personal and inspiring story of her journey from the South Side of Chicago to becoming the first Black First Lady of the United States.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 14

“Island Queen” by Vanessa Riley

“Island Queen” by Vanessa Riley

Image for article titled This Women&#39;s History Month, Check Out These Books With Strong Black Female Characters
Image: Amazon.com

Historical fiction fans will love sinking their teeth into “Island Queen” a novel based on the real-life story of Dorothy Kirwan Thomas, a freed slave who became one of the most successful landowners in the the Caribbean.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 14

“She Who Knows” by Nnedi Okorafor

“She Who Knows” by Nnedi Okorafor

Image for article titled This Women&#39;s History Month, Check Out These Books With Strong Black Female Characters
Image: Amazon.com

“She Who Knows” is the first novel in a sci-fi trilogy infused with African culture and spirituality. The coming of age story centers around a young girl and the way everything changes when she leaves her family behind for a whole new world.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 14

“Brown Girl Dreaming” by Jaqueline Woodson

“Brown Girl Dreaming” by Jaqueline Woodson

Image for article titled This Women&#39;s History Month, Check Out These Books With Strong Black Female Characters
Image: Amazon.com

“Brown Girl Dreaming” is Jacqueline Woodson’s National Book Award and Newbery Honor-winning memoir. The book tells the story of Woodson’s childhood, growing up Black in South Carolina and New York the 1960s and 70s through a series of emotional poems. Geared towards young readers ages 9 and up, it is a touching account of Woodson’s self-discovery during a critical time in Black history.

Advertisement

14 / 14