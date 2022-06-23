Yesterday, The Root reported that Robb Elementary—the school in Uvalde, Texas where a deadly mass shooting occurred last month—will be torn down. On May 24, 21 people—including 19 children—were killed in one of the most shocking acts of violence this country has ever seen.

During a city council meeting Tuesday, Uvalde mayor Don McLaughlin stated: “My understanding — I had a discussion with the superintendent — that school will be demolished. We could never ask a child to go back, or a teacher to go back into that school ever.”

With Robb Elementary being demolished in the near future, we researched what happened to seven other school sites where mass shootings occurred. Here are the results.