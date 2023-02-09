These Black Billionaires are Proof We Need to Go Above and Beyond to Be Black and Excellent

It’s been one hell of a week in Black Excellence, and it’s only going to get better. LeBron James just broke a 38-year-old NBA record. Beyoncé just became the all-time leader in total Grammy awards. Rihanna is still set to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl.

These three are perfect examples of successful Black people who’ve had to work twice as hard to be half as good. Except, they’ve worked twice as hard and are actually twice as good as most people in their respective fields.

Rihanna

Nobody would have thought that this young girl from Barbados would become the youngest woman to become a self-made billionaire in American history. While Kylie Jenner claims to have that title, nobody believes her.

She comes from a wildly wealthy family that is filled with millionaires. Although they claim she was cut off when she was 15, she had the benefit of being around a wealthy family her entire life. Rihanna did not.

Using only her experience in the music industry, Rihanna decided to throw her energy into a new industry with a life of cosmetics Fenty Beauty. Unlike, Kylie, Rihanna used her talent and platform as a singer to launch a business she has had a passion for and it’s made her become so wealthy that there’s no need for her to create music.

Thankfully, she’s coming back to perform the greatest hits from her catalog at the 2023 Super Bowl.

LeBron James

LeBron James’ story has been filled with expectations. Coming out of high school, he was deemed the “Chosen One.” If he didn’t become a first-ballot no question Hall-of-Famer, critics who call him a bust. He is the most hyped athlete of this century.

All James has done each step of the way, is live up to the hype and blow past expectations. Some weren’t sure if he’d become a great pro, and then he went on to win rookie of the year. Then critics questioned if he could win a championship, then he won four. Others thought he would slow down after 20 years into his career, instead, he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBAs all-time scoring leader.

On top of his accomplishments on the court, he’s become one of the richest athletes of all time, while he’s still playing! He’s done nothing but shatters all expectations that were set for him before he was even old enough to buy a lottery ticket. For that, everyone should have respect for him.

Beyoncé

I know Beyoncé isn’t a billionaire, but her next worth in conjunction with her husband, Jay-Z is well over a billion.

Everyone knows Queen Bey was born to be a star. She’s quite literally one of the greatest artists of all time and probably the best artists of the 21st Century. Don’t believe me?

At the 2023 Grammys, Beyoncé took home two more awards, passing Hungarian-British conductor George Solti for the most Grammy awards in recording academy history with 32. It’s such an incredible accomplishment that shouldn’t surprise anyone who has witnessed her greatness for the last two decades.

But, despite her greatness and incredible work ethic, she still has not been given all of the respect she deserves. Yet again, at the 2023 Grammys, Beyoncé did not win one award in the four major categories (Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best New Artist).

Despite her fans voicing their disappointment, she continued to move with grace and she continues to shift the standard of what an artist should be in this current music industry.