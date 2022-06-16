Summer is literally right around the corner, which means it’s time to step up your swimwear game and invest in a new suit. And when it comes to swimwear, no one knows a Black woman’s body like a Black woman. So whether you’ll be lounging by the pool or hitting the beach, you’ll definitely make a statement in one of these suits made with melanated women in mind.
Nakimuli
For bright, bold prints in a variety of sizes, Nakimuli is everything. Brooklyn-based designer Tennille McMillan says growing up, her creative outfits earned her the nickname, “the weird one.” Now she’s getting the last laugh with her stunning line of swimwear that has celebrity fans, including Eva Marcille, Jill Scott and Jazmine Sullivan.
Andrea Iyamah
Nigerian fashion designer Andrea Dumebi Iyamah is the creative force behind Andrea Iyamah swimwear. Her African heritage inspires her looks that are loved by a host of celebrities, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, Issa Rae and Ciara. Come to her site for the swimwear, but while you’re there, be sure to cop yourself a gorgeous jumpsuit or kaftan to wear later on.
SXA
When it comes to swimwear, sometimes, less is more. SXA is a brand that has minimalist chic down to a science. Simple silhouettes in neutral colors are what you get with this brand, founded by Haitian-American designer Sarah Alexis. She makes a point of using materials that feel comfortable on the skin and are easy to care for. And just in case you needed another reason to support the brand, a portion of their profits are shared with Black Women’s Agenda, a non-profit dedicated to issues that affect Black women and their families.
B FYNE
Consider yourself warned. These suits are so hot that you may not want to get them wet. B FYNE is the brainchild of Nigerian American fashion designer Buki Ade who launched her line to bring some much-needed diversity to the swimwear game. With sexy silhouettes and glam gold accessories, these are suits that are made to be seen in.
Castamira
If you’re looking for a suit with a vintage feel, Castamira has you covered. The brand was founded by Jamaican-born model Chantel Davis. And when it comes to her suits, fit and form are just as important as style. But while most of her designs take inspiration from the past, the looks are just as hot today.
Riot Swim
For clean lines, soft fabrics and inclusive sizing, Riot Swim is a must. The brand was founded in 2016 by Monti Landers. Her line is full of suits in timeless styles that can be worn season after season, making it the perfect investment piece. Landers says her customers are always a part of her creative process, and she finds inspiration in their feedback.
Rielli
Rielli is the perfect swimwear brand for girls looking for something sustainable. The brand was founded by Haitian-American entrepreneur, Arielle C Baril, an International Business graduate who loves all things swimwear. You can expect stretchy fabrics, clean lines, and fun 80s-inspired looks from her line. And the best part – all of the suits are ethically made and orders are shipped in 100 percent compostable packaging.
Matte Collection
Even if you won’t be spending your summer in a tropical location, Matte Collection swimwear will definitely help you look the part. This brand has been spotted on celebs including Lori Harvey, Saweetie and LaLa Anthony. With sizes ranging from XS to 2XL, the brand believes that every woman deserves to look and feel her best.
