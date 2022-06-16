SXA

When it comes to swimwear, sometimes, less is more. SXA is a brand that has minimalist chic down to a science. Simple silhouettes in neutral colors are what you get with this brand, founded by Haitian-American designer Sarah Alexis. She makes a point of using materials that feel comfortable on the skin and are easy to care for. And just in case you needed another reason to support the brand, a portion of their profits are shared with Black Women’s Agenda, a non-profit dedicated to issues that affect Black women and their families.