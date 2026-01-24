The Most Fabulous Street Styles From Paris Fashion Week

Getty Images

All eyes have been on Paris this week as some of the biggest names in fashion come together for Paris Fashion Week. Louis Vuitton, Issey Miyake and Dior Homme are among the designers who will show off their latest menswear collections for Fall and Winter 2026-2027. But Paris Fashion Week is so much more than the runway shows; it’s also a place where celebrities like Usher, Lewis Hamilton and come to see and be seen, which means the street style will be off the charts.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Will Ryan Gosling Play Black Panther? Answered To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Will Ryan Gosling Play Black Panther? Answered

But if you can’t take a trip to the City of Lights to see the shows in person, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. From the runway looks to the streets, we’ve rounded up some of the best looks from Paris Fashion Week.

Usher

Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Usher makes casual look cool wearing all black outside of the Rick Owens menswear show on Jan. 22.

Davido

Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Davido dresses up his denim, pairing a tie with a jacket from Drôle de Monseiur.

Ernest W. Baker Menswear

Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images

Guest wait for the Ernest W. Baker menswear show on Jan. 22.

Lewis Hamilton

Photo by Blanca CRUZ / AFP via Getty Images

Formula 1 driver and one of our fashion favorites, Lewis Hamilton, was on hand to check out the Dior Homme ready-to-wear collection.

Pharrell Williams & Helen Lasichanh

Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Pharrell Williams and his wife, Helen Lasichanh show off their style at the Kenzo Takada dinner.

Dior Homme

Photo by Blanca CRUZ / AFP via Getty Images

A model shows off one of the looks from the Dior Menswear ready-to-wear collection for Fall-Winter 2026-2027.

424 Runway Show

Models at the luxury streetwear brand 424 show get ready for the runway.

Quavo & Usher

(Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Quavo and Usher look dapper as they take in the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall -Winter fashion show in Paris.

LaKeith Stanfield & Kasmere Trice Stanfield

(Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)

Actor LaKeith Stanfield and his wife, Kasmere Trice Stanfield were spotted at the Dior Homme show.

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith

(Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

Proud parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith popped out to support their son Jaden as he showed off his debut collection as Christian Louboutin’s Men’s Creative Director on Jan. 21.

Louboutin Capsule Collection

Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Models show off looks from the Louboutin capsule collection by Jaden Smith.

Street Style

Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Don’t get it twisted, the street style at Paris Fashion Week is just as amazing as anything you might see on the runways.

Street Style

Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Guests arrive at the Juun.J menswear show on Jan. 23.

Alton Mason

Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Alton Mason pairs black denim with a chic shearling coat to check out the Louboutin Capsule Collection by Jaden Smith.

Omah Lay – 3.Paradis

Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Nigerian singer-songwriter Omah Lay wears camo cargo pants with a coordinating jacket to the 3.Paradis show.

3.Paradis

Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

This black suit with a portrait print is one of the unique looks featured in the latest 3.Paradis menswear collection.

Georges Laurence Menswear

Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images

A model strikes a pose in an all denim look at the Georges Laurence Menswear show.

Brent Faiyaz & Zahara Davis

Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images

Singer Brent Faiyaz and model Zahara Davis at the Dior Homme Fall-Winter 2026-2027 show.