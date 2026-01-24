The Most Fabulous Street Styles From Paris Fashion Week

All eyes have been on Paris this week as some of the biggest names in fashion come together for Paris Fashion Week. Louis Vuitton, Issey Miyake and Dior Homme are among the designers who will show off their latest menswear collections for Fall and Winter 2026-2027. But Paris Fashion Week is so much more than the runway shows; it’s also a place where celebrities like Usher, Lewis Hamilton and come to see and be seen, which means the street style will be off the charts.
But if you can’t take a trip to the City of Lights to see the shows in person, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. From the runway looks to the streets, we’ve rounded up some of the best looks from Paris Fashion Week.
Usher
Usher makes casual look cool wearing all black outside of the Rick Owens menswear show on Jan. 22.
Davido
Singer-songwriter Davido dresses up his denim, pairing a tie with a jacket from Drôle de Monseiur.
Ernest W. Baker Menswear
Guest wait for the Ernest W. Baker menswear show on Jan. 22.
Lewis Hamilton
Formula 1 driver and one of our fashion favorites, Lewis Hamilton, was on hand to check out the Dior Homme ready-to-wear collection.
Pharrell Williams & Helen Lasichanh
Pharrell Williams and his wife, Helen Lasichanh show off their style at the Kenzo Takada dinner.
Dior Homme
A model shows off one of the looks from the Dior Menswear ready-to-wear collection for Fall-Winter 2026-2027.
424 Runway Show
Models at the luxury streetwear brand 424 show get ready for the runway.
Quavo & Usher
Quavo and Usher look dapper as they take in the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall -Winter fashion show in Paris.
LaKeith Stanfield & Kasmere Trice Stanfield
Actor LaKeith Stanfield and his wife, Kasmere Trice Stanfield were spotted at the Dior Homme show.
Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith
Proud parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith popped out to support their son Jaden as he showed off his debut collection as Christian Louboutin’s Men’s Creative Director on Jan. 21.
Louboutin Capsule Collection
Models show off looks from the Louboutin capsule collection by Jaden Smith.
Street Style
Don’t get it twisted, the street style at Paris Fashion Week is just as amazing as anything you might see on the runways.
Street Style
Guests arrive at the Juun.J menswear show on Jan. 23.
Alton Mason
Alton Mason pairs black denim with a chic shearling coat to check out the Louboutin Capsule Collection by Jaden Smith.
Omah Lay – 3.Paradis
Nigerian singer-songwriter Omah Lay wears camo cargo pants with a coordinating jacket to the 3.Paradis show.
3.Paradis
This black suit with a portrait print is one of the unique looks featured in the latest 3.Paradis menswear collection.
Georges Laurence Menswear
A model strikes a pose in an all denim look at the Georges Laurence Menswear show.
Brent Faiyaz & Zahara Davis
Singer Brent Faiyaz and model Zahara Davis at the Dior Homme Fall-Winter 2026-2027 show.
