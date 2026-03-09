Strange New Details Emerge About Suspect in Rihanna Home Shooting

Rihanna at the AWGE fashion show as part of RTW Fall 2026 on February 13, 2026 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

Updated on March 9, 2025 at 8:45p.m.:

A suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting targeted towards Rihanna’s home. The 35-year-old Florida woman is named Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, per NBC News. Ortiz is currently behind bars where she’s facing a $10 million bail and has been booked on suspicion of attempted murder.

Additionally as noted by Page Six, more details have emerged about who Ortiz is and what her connection was with the “Work” singer. As seen in now-viral clips and posts to Facebook, Ortiz—who allegedly works as a speech language pathologist, per her LinkedIn page—had been posting about how “God’s judgment” was going to be against Rihanna and alleged that she’d been “harassed” by the “Diamond” singer.

In a separate video and posts to Facebook, Ortiz also asserted that Rihanna was jealous of her, that her soul had no purpose, that the singer had AIDS and more unfounded claims. Additionally, Ortiz also had a previous arrest record related to an incident of domestic violence in June 2023.

While fans of Rihanna are still reeling after the recent news of a home shooting made headlines on Sunday, a new development just might bring them—and the Barbados-born singer some comfort. And trust us when we tell you, it’s news we all want to hear.

If you somehow missed it, on Sunday, reports came out that the “Umbrella” singer’s Beverly Hills home was shot at least “five to seven” times, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Most of the shots hit an exterior gate of the house, per CNN. While Rihanna was reportedly at home during the time of the incident, no injuries were reported, and it is unclear whether she was alone at home during the incident.

Local Los Angeles station ABC7 also confirmed that the suspect who allegedly fired the shots was a 30-year-old woman who was in a car parked across the street from RiRi’s house. The outlet also confirmed that the weapon used was an “AR-15-style” gun, but no motive has been established as of Monday morning.

The woman has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing. However, sources close to Rihanna later told PEOPLE that the “ANTI” singer is doing “OK.”

As noted by Entertainment Weekly, Rihanna bought her mansion in 2021 for $13.8 million. The 7,600-square-foot home boasts five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Her neighbors include fellow major pop stars like Mariah Carey and Madonna.

Naturally, after hearing the news—especially given the fact that the billionaire and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, are now parents of three little kids—fans couldn’t help but express their shock and well wishes.

“This is so scary for her and those babies,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“Omg. I hope muva, asap, and those babies are okay emotionally and psychologically,” said another.

One other user wrote, “THANK GOD, this didn’t turn into a tragedy. Scary situation all around.”

Added another: “Excuse me? Glad she’s okay, but some heads need to roll. She’s a mother of three. Where was her security?”