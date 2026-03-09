How Trump’s White Female Voters Got Played

A Women For Trump sign is held as US Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a rally in The Villages, Florida on October 10, 2020. – President Donald Trump appeared maskless before hundreds of supporters on October 10, 2020 for his first public event since contracting Covid-19, declaring from the White House balcony: “I am feeling great.” (Photo by Zak BENNETT / AFP) (Photo by ZAK BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images)

White women sometimes operate under the delusion that they benefit from supporting white men who may not say that they are white male supremacists but act a hell of a lot like them. Unfortunately, I have an urgent message for them: You aren’t the guests of honor. You’re the help.

When white women overwhelmingly backed Trump in 2024, many clearly believed they were voting for an administration that would center their interests and make their lives better. Instead, they’ve been treated exactly like the working-class voters who cast their ballots for him thinking he’d make life more affordable. They got played.

Don’t believe me? Let’s start with a few specific white women who were used and cast aside once they were no longer useful. Then we’ll zoom out and look at how the same playbook applies to white women more broadly.

Kristi Noem and Marjorie Taylor Greene competed hard in the “Pick-Me Olympics” for the president, only to discover that the gold medal was a pink slip. They expected a seat at the table of power but realized too late they were invited as upholstery, not architects.

Noem literally shot her dog and cheered for border raids to prove she was ‘one of the boys,’ yet her reward was being exiled as a Special Envoy for the “Shield of the Americas.” (If you’re confused about what the hell that even means, you’re not alone.) Meanwhile, Greene helped radicalize a base that eventually turned on her the moment she dared to ask questions about the Jeffrey Epstein files and the administration’s pivot toward military intervention in Iran.

But that’s just two women. Surely he didn’t play all white women, right? Wrong.

While the administration cosplays as the ultimate guardian of white womanhood, it’s quietly torching the ladders those women historically used to climb to better lives. By gutting Executive Order 11246—the sixty-year-old rule that prohibited federal contractors from discriminating and required affirmative action to ensure women were hired and paid fairly—they’ve signaled that the glass ceiling isn’t just back. It’s been reinforced with steel.

They’ve also watered down the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA), a landmark law requiring employers to provide simple accommodations—things like extra breaks or a stool to sit on for pregnant workers—by narrowing guidance on which conditions, including postpartum recovery, are actually covered. And it doesn’t stop there.

From slashing childcare subsidies to attacking Title IX, the message to white women should be loud and clear: your economic and physical autonomy was always a limited-time offer. But are they listening?

It’s a masterclass in political gaslighting. This administration strips away the federal safety nets that helped fuel women’s progress while asking many of those same women to smile for a photo op.

But just like ball, numbers don’t lie. The alleged “Golden Age for women” is already a bust, with women’s job growth falling from 78,000 a month in 2024 to just 35,000 in 2025.

But white male supremacy doesn’t protect women, white or black. It uses them. And once the applause dies down and the cameras turn off, it does what it has always done: reminds them exactly where they stand.

Not at the head of the table. Not even at the table. But somewhere in the kitchen.