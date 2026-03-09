Tony! Toni! Toné! Drama: Founder’s Family Fights Over Disinheritance

STERLING HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN – JULY 03: Dwayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Toné! peforms at 105.9 KISS-FM Block Party at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on July 03, 2022 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

A little over a year after Tony! Toni! Tone! co-founding member D’Wayne Wiggins passed away after a year-long battle with bladder cancer, there seems to be some turmoil within his family. And sadly, it’s news that none of us wants to hear.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view You Won’t Believe the Reason Why This ‘High School Musical’ Movie is Monique Coleman’s All Time Favorite To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video You Won’t Believe the Reason Why This ‘High School Musical’ Movie is Monique Coleman’s All Time Favorite

As we previously told you in March 2025, Wiggins died after his private health battle, sending a series of shockwaves throughout the music community. His death also came as the third one in a truly unbelievable pattern of music legends passing away, with singers Angie Stone and Roy Ayers preceding him. Wiggins was survived by his wife Dori and daughter Ilahn Wiggins, according to TMZ. Ilahn also has two other brothers.

However, according to new court documents obtained by the outlet,there’s some family drama brewing between Ilahn and her father’s niece, Veleta Savannah. Per the documents, Ilahn alleged that Savannah is named on her father’s death certificate and that Savannah allegedly told her that she was “trustee” of the singer’s $700,000 estate. As a result, Ilahn claimed that she and the rest of her father’s kids had been “barred” from entering his home by Savanna and that she allegedly withdrew $20,000 from his account without notifying anyone.

As a result, Ilahn and the rest of her siblings are making it clear that they don’t believe Savannah is the “rightful administrator” of his estate or that their father legitimately intended to remove them from his will. They’re also alleging that the document was created while the “It Never Rains In Southern California” singer was receiving “end-of-life care” and taking “heavy medication” that may have affected his mental state.

However, Savannah is pushing back on those claims and is asserting that the deceased singer and guitarist was fully aware of his decisions and deliberately chose to disinherit his children.

The family is expected to go to court to hash out the matter sometime in September, according to TMZ.