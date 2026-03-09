Beyond Damson Idris:Lori Harvey’s Star-Studded Dating Life

Lori Harvey at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

If you spent anytime on social media over the weekend, you may have seen the now-viral video of Damson Idris and Lori Harvey engaging in some serious PDA in Paris. While seeing the two together may not be anything new—as they did date in January 2023–the reason why it’s standing out now is that the two broke up just a few months later that same year, in November.

And while they never officially confirmed whether or not they were back together, Harvey and Idris have been spotted out together looking way more than cozy in various places over the last year alone. This recent viral video made us curious to look back at Harvey’s dating history. Let’s look back at some of the influential names she’s been linked to across music and Hollywood.

Damson Idris

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 15: (L-R) Lori Harvey and Damson Idris attend the Red Carpet Premiere Event for the Sixth and Final Season of FX’s “Snowfall” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater on February 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Lori and “F1” actor Damson Idris were first romantically linked in January 2023. Throughout their relationship, they were often spotted out and about together on dates, though they only made one red carpet appearance at the series finale screening of “Snowfall” the following month. Over the next few months, the two would share little snippets of their relationship via Instagram posts and stories, which included relaxing trips to Turks and Caicos, catching Beyoncé in concert, attending Paris Fashion Week together, and more.

However, their time together came to an end in November after the two quietly deleted photos of each other from their respective social media accounts and put out a joint statement announcing their split.

“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication,” the former couple said at the time in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “We part ways, remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

However, if that kiss on the balcony in Paris is any indication, then they definitely are more than friends all this time later (despite some fans thinking the moment was staged).

Michael B. Jordan

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: (L-R) Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

In 2020, while everybody was inside, “Sinners” star Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey were turning heads outside after they were spotted together over the Thanksgiving holiday. By January 2021, they’d gone Instagram official with their relationship and quickly became #relationshipgoals due to their cute nicknames (“Turtle “and “Nugget” ring a bell?); extravagant dates (that Valentine’s Day aquarium night out still lives rent-free in our heads; and super-cute photo opps (remember that snowball fight? Adorbs.)

However, just like all good things, their relationship came to an end in June 2022, marking one of the longest relationships on record for both stars.

Future

Photo: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP via Getty Images; Prince Williams/WireImage

Although Lori and rapper Future never officially came out to confirm that they were an item, it was all but undeniable that there was some romantic interest there at the top of 2020 after they posted each other on their Instagram stories. In Lori’s picture, the “Like That” singer could be seen kissing her on her cheek with the caption “Life Is Good”—the title of one of his songs—written over it. In his post, Future posted a picture of them in Jamaica together, all cuddled up in a pool.

Harvey and Future were also spotted out together numerous times, spending time at the birthday celebrations and more, per PEOPLE. But by the summertime, it appeared that whatever the two of them had going on was over.

Trey Songz

Photo: Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images; Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Similar to Future, the rumor mill was full of chatter toward the tail end of 2018 that Lori and singer Trey Songz were an item. They didn’t help matters by being frequently spotted out together running errands and spending quality time around the holidays. Fans further spiraled after Trey posted a picture of him caressing a foot that was lying against his cheek, a foot that was later confirmed to be Lori’s. By the time January 2019 rolled around, she posted a now-deleted picture on Instagram of the two snuggled up with a simple caption: “It is what it is.”

Sadly, per PEOPLE, their fling ended a month later.

Justin Combs

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 02: Quincy Brown, Lori Harvey, Justin Combs and Teyana Taylor attend The Official Big Game Take over Hosted by Diddy+Jeezy+Future at Compound on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

In 2019, after unconfirmed rumors started floating around that Lori was romantically involved with Sean “Diddy” Combs, folks began speculating that she had previously dated his son, Justin Combs. However, in a 2023 interview on E! News, she denied ever having doing so.

When asked what was one of the biggest misconceptions about she’d heard about herself, Lori said at the time: “It’s so funny, because I’m so quiet, there’s been so many stories that have been made up about me. I’ve seen stories about me being fully in love with somebody, and we have this whole relationship, and I’ll see the guy, and I’m like, ‘I’ve actually never even met him before.’”

She continued: “I’ve heard I dated a father and son before. Absolutely not true…So you know, there’s been a lot of different things, a lot stories, a lot of misconceptions.”

Memphis Depay

Photo: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images; Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images.

Before things were serious between Lori and MBJ, things got hot and heavy between a then-20-year-old Lori and 23-year-old soccer player Memphis Depay. The two were first romantically linked in 2016. By June 2017, her step-father Steve Harvey, announced that she and Memphis had gotten engaged and that their family was about to get even bigger.

“Marjorie and I are proud to announce the engagement of our youngest daughter, Lori, to Memphis Depay,” Steve wrote at the time. “This young man is a good one! Congrats!”

But, per Complex, she called off her engagement to Memphis sometime in 2018. Years later, in an interview with Bumble, Lori commented on almost tying the knot at such a young age, saying at the time: “I almost got married very young. I felt like I hadn’t really experienced anything. I didn’t really know myself, I didn’t really know what I liked, what I didn’t like. I just feel like I hadn’t really experienced life.”