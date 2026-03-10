Why Everybody is Suddenly Giving Black Women Their Much-Deserved Flowers!

Screenshot: TikTok

As the late Malcolm X once said, Black women are the most disrespected, unprotected and neglected people in America. Yet, Black women have also consistently served as the unified moral and political backbone of the United States. From slavery until today, Black women have always fought for the betterment of all, understanding that no one in America is truly free until everybody is—a sentiment that predates what many call President Donald Trump’s divisive policies.

With the recent attention on Black women unifying against Trump, it seems folks are finally starting to give Black women our much-deserved flowers and recognizing everything Black women have done for the improvement of society.

So, for this Women’s History Month, we have compiled a list of recent times Black male celebrities, white folks and other minorities have publicly recognized Black women for being the backbone of American society.

Sterling K. Brown Acknowledges Black Women While Accepting NAACP Image Award

At the 2026 NAACP Image Awards, during his acceptance speech for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series, Sterling K. Brown acknowledged Black women for supporting his career since the very beginning. The shoutout was so unexpected that it even took “Abbott Elementary” star Janelle James by pleasant surprise!

“I would not be up here if it were not for Black women and how hard you ride for your boy. I see you, I appreciate you,” Brown said to the applauding crowd.

White Man Thanks Black Women For Defending Him In School

On TikTok, one white man admitted that Black girls would always defend him from bullying when he was growing up in middle school, proving that Black girls have always stood up for others long before it became the norm.

“There was a specific group of Black girls that I went to elementary school with who, if they heard people making fun of me or whatever, they were going to defend me. And they would defend me faster than my friends would defend me,” he stated.

In the comments, folks agreed with the video. “Yes especially in the south, they knew what it was like to be ostracized too,” wrote one user.

One Black woman commented, “Because we already know what it’s like to be picked on because we look different and a lot of us were closeted Alt/Goth listening to Korn or System of a Down on the low wishing we had the confidence to dress that way.”

Trevor Noah Says Black Women Understand America The Most

Back when Trevor Noah hosted Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” he became emotional as he acknowledged that Black women always voted in the best interest of all Americans because they are the only ones who know just how bad things can get.

“I always tell people, if you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women. ‘Cause unlike everybody else, Black women cannot afford to mess around and find out,” he said. “Black people understand how hard it is to exist, especially in America. But any place where Black people exist, whether it’s Brazil, whether it’s South Africa, wherever it gets bad, Black people know it gets worse for them. But Black women in particular, they know what is at stake. They cannot afford to mess around and find out.”

Black Women Are The Best Teachers

In a candid TikTok, a student who appears to be of Asian descent admitted a truth many have been whispering for years: the most elite educators in his college experience were Black women. He argued that this isn’t a coincidence—it’s the result of a system that demands twice the competence for half the recognition.

“Black academics have to try so, so much harder than their white peers, like to a ridiculous degree. And I truly do feel like you can tell they have to do it. I mean, when you talk to them, when they teach you, I just feel like they are a cut above the rest,” he said.

Commenting under the post, users pointed out that Black women are not only highly qualified but also compassionate teachers.

“Black women are the most educated group of people in the U.S.! They hold the most degrees and are the most qualified,” exclaimed one user.

“They are usually the most compassionate with kids that have extenuating circumstances,” added another.

Katt Williams Calls Black Women “Magnificent”

While appearing on comedian Theo Von’s podcast, Katt Williams made sure to show some love to Black women, stating that they are the most nurturing women he knows.

“Black women are magnificent. They are really where the word nurture comes from,” he said. “Their ability to give you something as a man that you have never had before, felt before and make it comfortable for you to access that, it is really life-changing.”

In the comments, Black women loved seeing a Black man say something positive about us in a podcast setting.

“Idk how to receive this. It is so refreshing to hear a brother speak light into us,” one user wrote.

“When he called us precious beings it made my heart melt,” added another.

Black Women Deserve To Have High Standards

One white woman called out male creators who put down Black women and suggested they should lower their standards. Defending Black women, she said that every Black woman is a boss who knows how to treat herself and shouldn’t have to accept any less than they deserve.

“Every Black woman I know is stunning, getting things done and living her life,” she stated. “But then the men are out here obsessing over it. Every time I see it (male creators dissing Black women) I am just like, get on with your life. It is giving, ‘I want you to lower your standards for me because I actually want to be with you.’”

Eric Benét Sarcastically Wonders Why Folks Didn’t Vote For Kamala Harris

Eric Benét took to the internet to vent his frustrations about a possible World War III by sarcastically asking how anyone could have known that Kamala Harris, an overqualified Black woman, would have been a better president than Donald Trump.

“World War III could have been avoided if we had voted for the overqualified brown lady who just wanted everybody to have better wages and healthcare. But how could we have possibly known that the conman who has been a racist, cheating liar since the 1970s […] how could we have possibly known that he was going to be the worst choice?”

In the TikTok comments, Black women noted that people need to listen to Black female voters because they always know who to vote for.

“One day they will learn to listen to us,” commented one user.

“We knew, we told everyone that we could,” added another.

Black Women Helping Others Feel Confident

Using the viral “love a Black woman from infinity to infinity” TikTok sound, one user posted that Black women are the reason she feels more comfortable in her skin.

“Black women are the best kind of girls supporting girls. I thought my body was ugly my entire childhood until these lovely Black queens told me I was perfect and hyped me up. I never felt such love from any other community.”

David Banner Says Black Women Put Him On Their Backs

At the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood event in 2025, rapper David Banner took a moment to appreciate them for being the foundation of his success.

“Black women have really taken me and put me on their backs and walked me up the mountain, and I am so grateful. That was one of the reasons why I really wanted to be here. I wanted to come and let people know that my reemergence is because of the Black woman, and I honor them, and I am so grateful.”

Taking a Moment To Thank Black Women

Influencer Michael Lemus urged his followers to take a moment to thank Black women for always being the backbone of the United States from slavery until now.

“We need to thank Black women for what they have done for this country, for what they continue to do for this country. And I am not just talking about leftist and progressive values. I am talking about community building. I am talking about empathy. I am talking about love,” he stated.

Continuing, Lemus expressed frustration at seeing Black women not being treated with the respect they deserve: “I frankly do not see enough people actually even talking about that and how the people of this country have disrespected Black women in so many ways.”

In the comments, Black women were touched by Lemus’ kind words.

“Thank you, we are the blueprint. That is why we are the most persecuted,” wrote one user.

Duckwrth Tells Folks To Thank Black Women For Setting Beauty Trends

Duckwrth got on TikTok to remind folks that Black women are the reason for the popularity of acrylic nails and to give credit where it is due.

“Just a quick thought, every woman who is not Black who wears long, acrylic nails, y’all should probably thank a Black woman for that. Because Black women used to get ridiculed and get called ghetto and doo-doo mamas for wearing those same nails, and now y’all wear them because it is cute on your Pinterest board.”

Adding to Duckwrth’s PSA, another Black man commented that people should thank Black women for most beauty trends: “If we are being honest, those people can thank Black women for most of everything.”

Another user added that, moving forward, they would take the time to acknowledge Black women: “I have never thought of them like that, but I will absolutely thank them, and I will absolutely, positively comment on nails when I see them.”

Marc Jacobs Thanks Black Women For Inspiring His Nail Journey

On the topic of nails, in 2024, Marc Jacobs thanked Black women for creating a space for him to express himself through long acrylics.

“I want to show some respect and love and appreciation and admiration, give flowers to Black women in the 70s and 80s who used their nails to express their creativity and it is their culture and their history that allows me today to enjoy my nail journey.”

It’s A Privilege To Date a Black Woman

Influencers Joey and Tessa took time to remind white men who date Black women that they are very lucky to be with the lady on their arm.

“More white men need to realize what an absolute privilege it is to be with a Black woman. First of all, they have many reasons not to give you the time, and if they do, you had better latch on tight and hold on forever, because when I tell you they will just make your life better in every way, shape and form,” Joey stated.

Paige Bueckers Honors Black Women in Unforgettable Speech

When WNBA star Paige Bueckers accepted the award for Best Female College Athlete at the 2021 ESPYs, she used her platform to honor and dedicate her award to Black women.

“I want to shine a light on Black women. They do not get the media coverage they deserve. They have given so much to this sport and the community and society as a whole, and their value is undeniable,” she said. “In the WNBA last season, 80 percent of the postseason award winners were Black, but they got half the amount of coverage as the white athletes. So, I think it is time for change. I think we should use this power together to also celebrate Black women.”

Black Women Are Advocates For Everyone

Speaking nothing but facts, the TikTok podcast “Not 4 Nothin’” stated that nobody advocates for Black women as much as Black women advocate for everyone else.

“They be standing up for everybody, bro. This is why we say protect Black women. People think we are saying it because it is a trend or we are pandering. No, look at the information in front of your face, bro.”

While the podcasters stood up for Black women, many Black women in the comments expressed that the constant disrespect is stressful and that they wanted to focus more on self-care rather than caring for everyone else.

“I think the new generation of Black women are finally like, ‘Oh OK, we never get the same love we show, so let us go ahead and sit down then,’” wrote one user.

“And we are tired, so I have me and my sisters. That is all until we get better treatment,” added another.

Although it has taken the United States a long time to get to this point and Black women are exhausted, folks are finally starting to catch on and giving us our flowers.