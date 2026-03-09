Pastor Seen Shoving Elderly Woman Down Church Steps on Camera, Speaks out

A church is supposed to be a place of peace, but for one California Baptist congregation, it became a horrific crime scene that left one elderly woman with multiple broken bones. Now, the alleged victim and parishioners are calling for the unsuspecting culprit— the church’s very own pastor— to step down.

Pastor Lorenz Roseman of Beulah Land Missionary Baptist Church in Gardena, California, is accused of “violently pushing” Elise McTaw, a senior citizen and longtime church elder, down the church’s cement steps on Oct. 7, 2025.

Najee Ali, a community activist with Project Islamic Hope, posted surveillance footage of the incident on Facebook, showing McTaw being shoved down a short flight of stairs. She can be seen on video stumbling down the stairs and out through a metal gate by a male whom Ali alleges was Roseman. “We’re not going to sweep this under the rug,” Ali wrote. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office seemingly agreed.

Roseman was arrested in connection with the incident that same day and released the next day with a promise to appear in court, KTLA 5 Los Angeles reported. He was charged with assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury— a felony— and released on his own recognizance, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Law & Crime. Now, Roseman— who pleaded not guilty— is finally telling his side of the story.

“The whole unfortunate event began when I was informed that certain influential members, who held positions of power, might be engaged in unethical or illegal activities. After conducting an investigation and confirming the allegations, I removed them from their positions,” Roseman told KTLA 5.

He alleged that, “When these individuals could not oust me through our church policies and procedures, they began to attack my character and weaponize the legal system against me.” However, he added that “judges have dismissed these suits as frivolous and lacking standing.” Roseman also said in his statement he remains confident he would prevail in any future legal filings.

“Following his arrest for assault… he continues to preach from the pulpit every Sunday,” Ali said online, adding how “some church members want him gone and question why he’s still preaching while criminal charges against him proceeds.”

Facebook comments agreed with Ali. “His congregation should throw him out; permanently,” one person wrote. A second person added: “I hope he goes to jail, very disturbing behavior, he can’t still be trying to preach at this church?”

McTaw also addressed the incident, telling KTLA 5: “I’m not the same after being hurt by somebody that you trust and love.”