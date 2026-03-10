NBA Shuts Down Atlanta Hawks’ ‘Magic City Monday’ Promotion, Black Twitter Responds

In Atlanta, Magic City is far more than just a strip club; it’s an essential component of the city’s cultural identity. Since its founding in 1985 by Michael “Magic’ Barney, Magic City as been an influential hub for the city’s Black residents. In celebration of the Magic City influence, the Atlanta Hawks announced a “Magic City Monday” theme night. The promotion would include a halftime performance from hip-hop legend T.I. along with Louwill Lemon Pepper BBQ wings on the menu. Magic City merch would also be on sale.

But not everyone was on board. Some NBA players expressed their disapproval of one of the league’s franchises affiliating with an “after-hours” spot. In his blog post titled “Concerning the Atlanta Hawks,” San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet shared his unsolicited opinion on the idea.

“The NBA should desire to protect and esteem women, many of whom work diligently every day to make this the best basketball league in the world,” he wrote.

Al Horford, a former Hawks player who currently plays for the Golden State Warriors, shared Kornet’s post, giving it his full endorsement.

“Well said, Luke,” Horford posted on X.

The NBA ultimately canceled the event in response to the growing backlash, as The Athletic reported. The Atlanta Hawks also released a statement, noting the organization’s disappointment in the league’s decision.

When the news of the Magic City Night cancellation broke, Black Twitter was quick to jump in with a plethora of opinions about the situation.

On “It Is What It Is” Cam’ron went all in on Kornet and Horford, criticizing them for hating the event without being connected to Atlanta culture.

“Protest starts with this n****. I’m protesting you! Protest starts with that encyclopedia you wrote,” Cam’ron said. “I ain’t listen to half that sh**. F*** you talking about with all them big a** words? You know who’s gonna be at Magic City Monday? T.I., expeditiously! F*** is you talking about?”

— NBA Base (@TheNBABase) March 4, 2026

“​And Al Horford, you too! Mind your business. Don’t jump on that n****’s bandwagon. You Spanish,” Cam’ron continued. “You got the most beautiful strippers! These women make a living… before social media, that was how you paid for college tuition! Go back where you came from, go shoot hoops, and go home!”

David Dennis of ESPN’s Andscape pointed out the hypocrisy of the NBA for claiming to stand up for women by axing the promotion.

“Happy to see that the NBA has canceled Magic City Monday! Can’t wait to see all the other things that are dangers to women they get rid of next,” Dennis argued.

CBS Sports NBA analyst Ashley Nicole Moss said that the league was being “dramatic” considering no strippers would be performing at the stadium.

“Kids don’t even know what Magic City is. So, unless strippers were performing at halftime — this is mad dramatic of the league,“ Moss wrote. “People upset over hoodies and chicken wings? Lol.”

One X user claimed that it only took a letter from one white man to get the event canceled.

“The white man cried about Magic City night, and the league folded,” the user wrote.

Someone else noted that the league can stomach watching players who have been charged with domestic violence, but draw the line at Magic City.

“You can see multiple domestic violence abusers play in front of you on the court and then watch their slam dunk highlights on ESPN every night,” the user said. “But the morality line gets drawn when the Hawks wanna do a Magic city game night #ok.”