Black Directors Who Should Have Oscars, But Don’t

As hard as it may be to believe, not a single Black director has taken home the prize for Best Director in the Oscars’ nearly 100-year history. Yes, you read that right, and no, it’s not hyperbole.
Suggested Reading
Despite the Black cinematic excellence that has graced the silver screen for decades, members of the voting academy have consistently failed to recognize the contributions of Black directors to the craft and world of stellar filmmaking.
But that’s why we’re here, to highlight Black filmmakers who should have been awarded for their contributions to the art of storytelling. As we gear up for the 98th annual Oscars—where Ryan Coogler could make history by becoming the first-ever Black winner in that category—let’s take a look at a handful of his peers who also deserve the acclaim.
Spike Lee
Yes, we know the Academy gave Spike Lee an honorary award in 2015, but you can’t seriously sit here and tell us that the man who gave us “Do the Right Thing,” “Malcolm X,” and “BlackKklansmen” has never been worthy of earning a legitimate one. If you did, you’d be kidding yourself.
Barry Jenkins
We’re still happy that “Moonlight” won Best Picture in 2016. But how is the film good enough to clinch a win, but not the director, especially when he was nominated?? Make that make sense.
Ava DuVernay
In 2014, “Selma” was nominated for Best Picture. Yet somehow, like Jenkins, Ava DuVernay wasn’t recognized for Best Director. We’re still trying to compute how that happens, but if you figure it out before we do, let us know!
John Singleton
John Singleton’s impact on cinema can’t be overstated, and fans of his films are still feeling the impact of his loss. Yet somehow, despite his influence, despite “Four Brothers,” “Boyz n the Hood,” “Higher Learning” and more, none of Singleton’s films earned the industry’s recognition.
Ryan Coogler
As we previously told you, Ryan Coogler’s filmography has been five for five, with all of them receiving critical acclaim. Yet and still, he’s yet to nab the Best Director win (though he came close with “Black Panther.”) Hopefully, “Sinners” will finally bring home the well-deserved win for a filmmaker who truly has his finger on the pulse of cinema and the culture.
Antoine Fuqua
Antoine Fuqua has directed some of the biggest movies in Hollywood, including but not limited to the 2001 cult film “Training Day,” starring Denzel Washington. But while that role was enough to get Washington his first Oscar, it somehow wasn’t enough to earn a Best Picture nod or a nom for Fuqua himself.
Gina Prince-Bythewood
We’ve waxed poetic about this before, but Gina Prince Bythewood, we will avenge you for the major snub that “The Woman King” got from the Oscars in 2023. The fact that neither she nor the film received a single nomination despite its widespread acclaim and box office success is a slight that’s still hard to come to terms with.
Jordan Peele
Though Jordan Peele did get nominated for Best Director for “Get Out” and won for Best Original Screenplay in 2017, it’s still so crazy that he didn’t take home the win that year.
Lee Daniels
Although Lee Daniels’ “Precious” was the vehicle that gave Mo’Nique her Oscar win, it surprisingly wasn’t enough to earn him the win for Best Director, despite his nomination.
Reginald Hudlin
Reginald Hudlin has given us quality, culturally-relevant films like “Marshall,” “House Party,” and “Boomerang,” to name a few. Yet he’s somehow managed to miss out on an Oscar nomination for Best Director. Hopefully, that will change in the near future.
Kasi Lemmons
“Eve’s Bayou” is one of those films that sticks with you long after you’ve seen it, thanks to an amazing cast, a stellar storyline, and an incredible director at the helm: in this case, Kasi Lemmons. However, neither Lemmons nor the film received nominations or accolades from the Academy.
Shaka King
“Judas and the Black Messiah” is one of the best films to come out in the 2020s, and although Daniel Kaluuya walked away a winner in 2021 and the film was nominated for Best Picture, its director, Shaka King, received no recognition.
Steve McQueen
While Steve McQueen’s “12 Years a Slave” took home three Oscars in 2014, including one for Best Picture, McQueen didn’t get the win for Best Director.
Julie Dash
If you’ve seen “Daughters of the Dust,” you already know how unbelievable it is that Julie Dash wasn’t nominated for Best Director—even though she made history as the film became the first feature film by a Black woman director to receive a theatrical release in the United States.
Straight From
Sign up for our free daily newsletter.