Black Directors Who Should Have Oscars, But Don’t

As hard as it may be to believe, not a single Black director has taken home the prize for Best Director in the Oscars’ nearly 100-year history. Yes, you read that right, and no, it’s not hyperbole.

Despite the Black cinematic excellence that has graced the silver screen for decades, members of the voting academy have consistently failed to recognize the contributions of Black directors to the craft and world of stellar filmmaking.

But that’s why we’re here, to highlight Black filmmakers who should have been awarded for their contributions to the art of storytelling. As we gear up for the 98th annual Oscars—where Ryan Coogler could make history by becoming the first-ever Black winner in that category—let’s take a look at a handful of his peers who also deserve the acclaim.

Spike Lee

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Honoree Spike Lee attends the Critics Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

Yes, we know the Academy gave Spike Lee an honorary award in 2015, but you can’t seriously sit here and tell us that the man who gave us “Do the Right Thing,” “Malcolm X,” and “BlackKklansmen” has never been worthy of earning a legitimate one. If you did, you’d be kidding yourself.

Barry Jenkins

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Barry Jenkins attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” at Dolby Theatre on December 09, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

We’re still happy that “Moonlight” won Best Picture in 2016. But how is the film good enough to clinch a win, but not the director, especially when he was nominated?? Make that make sense.

Ava DuVernay

US film director Ava Duvernay poses during a photocall prior to attend the Louis Vuitton Women’s Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 10, 2026. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP via Getty Images)

In 2014, “Selma” was nominated for Best Picture. Yet somehow, like Jenkins, Ava DuVernay wasn’t recognized for Best Director. We’re still trying to compute how that happens, but if you figure it out before we do, let us know!

John Singleton

View of American film director John Singleton (1968 – 2019) during an interview, Austin, Texas, June 18, 2005. (Photo by John Anderson/The Austin Chronicle/Getty Images)

John Singleton’s impact on cinema can’t be overstated, and fans of his films are still feeling the impact of his loss. Yet somehow, despite his influence, despite “Four Brothers,” “Boyz n the Hood,” “Higher Learning” and more, none of Singleton’s films earned the industry’s recognition.

Ryan Coogler

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Honoree Ryan Coogler attends the Outstanding Directors of the Year Award ceremony during the 41st Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on February 10, 2026 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for Santa Barbara International Film Festival)

As we previously told you, Ryan Coogler’s filmography has been five for five, with all of them receiving critical acclaim. Yet and still, he’s yet to nab the Best Director win (though he came close with “Black Panther.”) Hopefully, “Sinners” will finally bring home the well-deserved win for a filmmaker who truly has his finger on the pulse of cinema and the culture.

Antoine Fuqua

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 26: Antoine Fuqua attends AFI Life Achievement Award Ceremony Honoring Francis Ford Coppola at Dolby Theatre on April 26, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/WireImage)

Antoine Fuqua has directed some of the biggest movies in Hollywood, including but not limited to the 2001 cult film “Training Day,” starring Denzel Washington. But while that role was enough to get Washington his first Oscar, it somehow wasn’t enough to earn a Best Picture nod or a nom for Fuqua himself.

Gina Prince-Bythewood

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 27: Gina Prince-Bythewood attends the 2025 Film Independent Forum at DGA Theater Complex on September 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

We’ve waxed poetic about this before, but Gina Prince Bythewood, we will avenge you for the major snub that “The Woman King” got from the Oscars in 2023. The fact that neither she nor the film received a single nomination despite its widespread acclaim and box office success is a slight that’s still hard to come to terms with.

Jordan Peele

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 17: Jordan Peele attends the premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Him” at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Though Jordan Peele did get nominated for Best Director for “Get Out” and won for Best Original Screenplay in 2017, it’s still so crazy that he didn’t take home the win that year.

Lee Daniels

MONTECITO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 11: Lee Daniels attends The Art Of Elysium’s 2025 HEAVEN Gala at Rosewood Miramar Beach on November 11, 2025 in Montecito, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Although Lee Daniels’ “Precious” was the vehicle that gave Mo’Nique her Oscar win, it surprisingly wasn’t enough to earn him the win for Best Director, despite his nomination.

Reginald Hudlin

Reginald Hudlin at “Number One on the Call Sheet” Los Angeles Red Carpet held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 12, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

Reginald Hudlin has given us quality, culturally-relevant films like “Marshall,” “House Party,” and “Boomerang,” to name a few. Yet he’s somehow managed to miss out on an Oscar nomination for Best Director. Hopefully, that will change in the near future.

Kasi Lemmons

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: Kasi Lemmons attends the 5th American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration of Excellence in Hollywood at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on March 05, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

“Eve’s Bayou” is one of those films that sticks with you long after you’ve seen it, thanks to an amazing cast, a stellar storyline, and an incredible director at the helm: in this case, Kasi Lemmons. However, neither Lemmons nor the film received nominations or accolades from the Academy.

Shaka King

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 25: Shaka King attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

“Judas and the Black Messiah” is one of the best films to come out in the 2020s, and although Daniel Kaluuya walked away a winner in 2021 and the film was nominated for Best Picture, its director, Shaka King, received no recognition.

Steve McQueen

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: Director and Writer, Steve McQueen arrives at the special screening of “BLITZ” at Premier Theatre at One Letterman on December 03, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

While Steve McQueen’s “12 Years a Slave” took home three Oscars in 2014, including one for Best Picture, McQueen didn’t get the win for Best Director.

Julie Dash

CHAMPAIGN, IL – APRIL 21: Director Julie Dash poses for a portrait at the Roger Ebert Film Festival on Day four at the Virginia Theatre on April 21, 2018 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Roger Ebert’s Film Festival)

If you’ve seen “Daughters of the Dust,” you already know how unbelievable it is that Julie Dash wasn’t nominated for Best Director—even though she made history as the film became the first feature film by a Black woman director to receive a theatrical release in the United States.