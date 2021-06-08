The Funk Boutique: Powerful Pairs and Poses

Image : YouTube

Yeah. Billy Porter really fucking did that.



What’s that, you ask? Mr. Porter has placed his love of heels and iconic sense of fashion and packaged them together to deliver an inclusive shoe collection. We’ve all sighed in awe of Porter’s looks over the years and now we get to have a small slice of that magic. Porter has partnered with Jimmy Choo to build out a collection inspired by the love of heels he’s had since childhood.

“I wanted it to run the gamut,” Porter tells Vogue, “from masculine to non-binary to completely feminine. We should be able to express ourselves in any way that we want.” With that in mind, stiletto pumps, platform boots, flat loafers and even a few other accessories are available for purchase.

The release of the collection during Pride month was very intentional and as Porter explains to Vogue, the shoes and accessories are inspired by the flag. “The pride flag is beautiful and I love the new version with the transgender colors… I wanted to take the colors of the flag and reinterpret them to feel a little bit more luxurious.”

It’s deeply saddening that Pose has officially wrapped, but we won’t be seeing the end of Porter any time soon. He’ll be directing a new project from Orion Pictures called What If, releasing a single at the end of the summer, releasing a memoir in the fall and hopefully gracing the red carpet very soon.

Oh. And y’all ready for this? Porter will be our Fairy-fucking-God-muva in the new Cinderella coming out in September. We should probably stand by for some glass slippers if he drops another collection.

It’s clear the collection comes straight from Porter’s heart, and while Pose has come to an end, it’s almost as if he’s giving us a piece of himself to hold onto forever.

