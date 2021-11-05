The TPCU (Tyler Perry Cinematic Universe) has, to date, been distinguished by a few constants: bad wigs, a bevy of Black talent, a message! (or many), and plenty of melodrama, penned by Perry himself. In fact, Perry has long taken pride in the fact that he is the primary writer on all of the shows produced by Tyler Perry Studios, the 15-year-old entity housed for the past two years on 330 acres in Atlanta. That includes “seven shows and counting at ViacomCBS,” notes The Hollywood Reporter in a profile of the writer-producer-director, adding: “It’s not unusual for him to bang out a full 25-episode season in fewer than three weeks, a feat made all the more baffling by the fact that Perry still writes and directs nearly every episode by himself.”

That’s not counting Perry’s feature films and Netflix content, and, as reported by The Root on numerous occasions, not everyone believes it should be a one-man show, though the auteur tells THR: “I also don’t get writer’s block.” Perry has previously poo-pooed the famed writers’ rooms that churn out most of the entertainment industry’s products, but as he told THR, he is slowly (too slowly) but surely readying himself to share some of his billion-dollar content machine, telling the outlet: “I’m the volume guy for about three or four more years. My plan is to relinquish to a lot more directors and writers to take over a lot of these shows that I’ve started.”

Still, don’t expect Perry to cede much control. “It’s going to be more of me overseeing, rather than doing the hands-on work,” he explains, later adding, “Every morning, after I work out, I start writing at 7 and don’t finish until 7 in the evening. I do that every day until it’s done. I love it. And I love directing for 12- or 15-hour days. But I realize there’s so much more that I could be doing if I were to hand some of the other stuff off—rather than doing it all myself.”

...And so much more we might be seeing, with added perspectives in the room! Won’t he do it? Won’t he will! When can we start?



On that note, regular readers might remember that Perry recently announced he’ll be reviving elder female alter ego Madea because “we need to laugh.” Now, he’s making a similar case for the return of another character, Sister Mary Clarence from Sister Act—makes that Sister Acts, 1 and (our fave) 2. Perry confirmed that the beloved franchise will indeed have a third installment, once again starring Whoopi Goldberg—and, surprise, surprise—Perry will be allowing someone else to helm.

“The script is being written, and I am the producer on it—not directing,” he tells THR. “We brought on an incredible director [Tim Federle] and Whoopi’s really excited. I think that this is just what the country needs. We need that feel-good moment in the movies where you go, ‘Oh my God, I left there singing.’ That’s my hope.”

Look we all need a feel-good moment about now, and feel good about this new, more relaxed direction Perry seems to be heading in. (Take time to enjoy your billion, fam!) Won’t he do it? Won’t he will!