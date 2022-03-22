To the surprise of absolutely no one, BET has renewed two of its highly rated Tyler Perry series, Sistas and The Oval. Per a press release provided to The Root, Sistas Season 4 “averaged 1.6 million total viewers Live+3 (original airing plus three days of non-traditional broadcast) on BET and BET Her.” Meanwhile, The Oval Season 3 “averaged 1.3 Million Total viewers Live+3 per episode.

The Oval stars Ed Quinn as President Hunter Franklin, Kron Moore as First Lady Victoria Franklin, Javon Johnson as Butler Richard Hallsen, Ptosha Storey as Richard’s wife Nancy and Daniel Croix Henderson as First Son Jason Franklin. It follows the First family and the White House staff through their ridiculously messy lives.

Seriously, we expect a certain amount of drama from a Tyler Perry show, but the storylines on The Oval are insane even by his standards. Spoiler alert: Victoria killed her own son in the last episode, and that’s the least nonsense thing going in this White House.

Sistas focuses on a group of Black women who lean on each other while navigating the ups and downs of their lives. I wish I had something witty to say about the show, but with Perry involved the dialogue is as over-the-top bad as you think it is. Was there a scene where a mother told her grown son to go in the other room and “wash that sex off?” Yes there was. Really!? How do you type that out and say, “Perfect, put that in the show.”

These are just two of the many shows Perry has on BET or BET+. If these are your jam, then by all means enjoy Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne or Tyler Perry’s Bruh.

Sistas and The Oval are available to stream on BET+.