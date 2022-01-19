It looks like Madea, aka “Muh to damn D-E-A” will be making her return to a small screen near us soon.



Per a press release provided to The Root, on Tuesday, it was announced that an all-new special—titled A Madea Homecoming—would be heading to Netflix towards the end of February. As previously reported by The Root, despite Tyler Perry’s best efforts at saying goodbye and retiring the rambunctious, gun-toting, Bible scripture-quoting grandma, he ultimately decided to bring her back in the summertime of 2021 after seeing the state that the country was in.

“We need to laugh man, too much is going on in the country ,” Perry said at the time. “So I was stunned, but she’s coming back. Madea’s coming to Netflix.”

And what a comeback it’s shaping up to be. Perry had been alluding to the forthcoming feature, dropping images of Madea nodding to different pop culture events like Adele’s recent album cover and Beyoncé’s iconic 2018 Coachella performance.

A Madea Homecoming, starring the award-winning multi-hyphenate, will “center around Madea’s great-grandson’s college graduation, though the celebratory moment hits a halt as hidden secrets and family drama threaten to destroy the happy homecoming. The film features all-stars of the MADEA franchise, including Tamela Mann (Cora), David Mann (Mr. Brown), Cassi Davis Patton (Aunt Bam) as well as a guest appearance from iconic Irish actor Brendan O’Carroll, who matches Madea’s comedic prowess as Agnes Brown.”

“I was looking at the state of the world and how polarized it is… nobody’s laughing. Nobody’s getting the chance to belly-laugh anymore,” Perry explained to Entertainment Weekly. “And I’m like, ‘What tool do I have in my arsenal that can bring that kind of laughter?’”

Be sure to mark your calendars for A Madea Homecoming, which makes it Netflix debut on Feb. 25.